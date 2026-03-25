Buckley celebrations at heart of Tredegar concert

The musical lives of Brian Buckley and his son Richard will be marked at a special concert this weekend in Swansea.

The celebration of the musical lives of Brian and Richard Buckley will see Tredegar Band perform works that have direct links to the highly respected musicians at a special memorial concert in Swansea this weekend.

The concert takes place at the Dylan Thomas Theatre (SA1 ITY) on Saturday 28th March at 3.00pm, where their wider musical contributions will also be marked.

Musical links

The concert will open with 'Castell Coch' by the Tredegar born composer T.J Powell, who Brian and his father Con knew as life-long friends.

Principal cornet Dewi Griffiths will also play Powell's solo 'The Burbling Brook', which Brian performed when he was principal cornet of Tredegar for over 20 years, whilst percussionist Owen Yaarrow will showcase 'Zimba Zamba' in tribute Richard, who until his untimely death, was a professional orchestral player in Portugal.

The families long friendship with the Childs family will see euphonium player Sion Jones perform 'La Belle Americaine'. John Childs played with Brian in Tredegar Band when they were both rising musical stars, with the Hartmann piece his showcase solo.

Egmont

Brian's favourite 'Egmont' overture will also be performed (he named his home after it) as well as some of the duo's favourite orchestral works; 'Nimrod' from Elgar's 'Enigma Variations', Wagner's 'Procession to the Minster' to close.

Tickets and further information:

Saturday 28th March

Dyland Thomas Theatre

Swansea (SA1 1TY)

3.00pm

https://www.dylanthomastheatre.org.uk/events/tredegar-town-band/