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Youth spotlight on Birmingham for National Championships

The Youth Championships of Great Britain take place in Birmingham on Saturday with 42 ensembles in non-competitive and competitive action.

National Youth Championships
  The National Youth Championships take place on Saturday 28th

Thursday, 26 March 2026

        

The National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain take place this weekend in Birmingham, promising to be a packed day of inclusive music making.

The event is being held on Saturday 28th March at King Edward's School, Birmingham, with the action starting at 9.00am.

Book in advance

There is a record entry of 42 ensembles for you to enjoy when you get there, so don't leave yourself worrying about last minute change in your pocket or racing to get into the hall on time by booking your ticket on-line now. And it will have saved you some money too!

Tickets:

Advance tickets offer the best value, with adult tickets priced at £13 compared to £16 on the door. Tickets for U18s are £5, while children under 5 go free.

To purchase:

Tickets are available now via the Youth Champs ticket page on the Brass Bands England website at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/BBEPortal/Events/Youth-Champs.aspx?EventKey=2604YCRGIP&WebsiteKey=27636192-db8f-477a-9e8b-9b71e0b16bfa&c387d902c2a6=4#c387d902c2a6

Besson Prodige Section:

Adjudicators: Anna Wilby; Christopher Bond
King Edward VI High School for Girls

1. Lions Debut Band (9.00am)
2. BEAT Training Brass Band (9.20am)
3. Besses Boys' Training Band (9.40am)
4. Horbury Victoria Beginner Band (10.00am)
5. Dobcross Youth Beginner Band (10.20am)
6. Elland Youth Starter Band (10.40am)
7. Little Bonty Brass (11.00am)
8. Tewit Youth Junior Band (11.20am)

ABRSM Performance Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks; Stephanie Kennedy
King Edward VI High School for Girls

1. Wantage Youth Brass (1.05pm)
2. Dobcross Youth Training (1.30pm)
3. Elland Training Band (1.55pm)
4. Horbury Victoria Intermediate Band (2.20pm)
5. Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (2.45pm)
6. Brass@Bont Youth Band (3.10pm)
7. Spennymoor Town Youth Band (3.35pm)
8. Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band (4.00pm)

Break

9. Cumbria Youth Brass Band (4.40pm)
10. Haberdashers Elstree Prep School Brass Band (5.05pm)
11. Lions Academy Band (5.30pm)
12. Macclesfield Youth Junior Band (5.55pm)
13. English Martyrs' Senior Brass Band (6.20pm)
4. Birmingham Schools Training Brass Band (6.45pm)

Challenge Section:

Adjudicators: Lauren Chinn; Ailsa Russell
Ruddock Performing Arts Centre

1. Stockport Schools Senior Brass Band (9.30am)
2. Astley Youth Band (9.55am)
3. St Austell Youth Band (10.20am)
4. Red Admiral Music Academy (10.45am)
5. Horbury Victoria Youth Band (11.10am)
6. Barnet Youth Brass Band (11.35am)
7. Kirkbymoorside Youth Band (Noon)

Yamaha Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Anna Wilby; Christopher Bond
Ruddock Performing Arts Centre

1. Birmingham Schools' Brass Band (1.30pm)
2. Youth Brass 2000 (2.00pm)
3. CF Music Education Youth Brass Band (2.30pm)
4. Hampshire County Youth Band (3.00pm)
5. Dobcross Youth Band (3.30pm)
6. Elland Youth Band (4.00pm)

Break

7. Tewit Youth Senior Band (4.45pm)
8. Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (5.15pm)
9. South Wales Youth Band (5.45pm)
10. Grimethorpe North of England Band (6.15pm)
11. Amersham Youth Band (6.45pm)
12. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (7.15pm)
13. Lions Youth Brass (7.45pm)

        

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Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

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