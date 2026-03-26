                 

*
banner

News

Guildhall Solo Competition entries now open

If you are a brass or percussion player aged 9-18 and Grade 3 and above, them why not enjoy yourself in competition and in finding out more about your playing skills...

Guildhall
  The day takes place at Guildhall School of Music & Drama on Sunday 19th April

Thursday, 26 March 2026

        

Entries are now open for the 2026 Guildhall Young Artists National Brass & Percussion Competitions.

The one-day event on Sunday 19th April (9.30am) at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama (EC2Y 8DT) combines a national brass competition and a national percussion competition with a workshop where students will have the opportunity to perform in front of adjudicators.

These include Alan Thomas (trumpet), Will O'Sullivan (trumpet), Ben Thomson (tuba) and percussionists Richard Benjafield, Sacha Johnson and Katy Elman.

Students

Students are encouraged to take part in both, with a workshop-only option available for those who prefer not to compete. Friends and family are invited to attend the results and prize ceremony.

Brass category

The brass category being held in association with Phil Parker Ltd and is open to instrumentalists aged 9-18, playing any brass instrument, and of ABRSM Grade 3 standard and above.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This event offers young brass players the opportunity to perform to an all-star panel of adjudicators. Students will also get the chance to participate in workshops throughout the day, culminating in a group performance.

There are also different age categories.

Find out more:
https://www.gsmd.ac.uk/whats-on/national-brass-solo-competition-2026

Percussion category

The percussion category being held in association with Southern Percussion and is open to instrumentalists aged 9-18, playing any percussion instrument, and of ABRSM Grade 3 standard and above.

There are also different age categories

Find out more:
https://www.gsmd.ac.uk/whats-on/national-percussion-solo-competition-2026

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

podcast

Podcast: Whisky High Notes: Episode 1

March 26 • Composer agent and whisky lover, Dr. Naomi Belshaw is joined by Sam McShane, Artistic Director of Kings Place to talk about whisky and classical music...

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: New Jerusalem (Kenneth Downie)

March 26 • A upbeat march to put a concert audience in an immediate good mood from Kenneth Downie.

Guildhall

Guildhall Solo Competition entries now open

March 26 • If you are a brass or percussion player aged 9-18 and Grade 3 and above, them why not enjoy yourself in competition and in finding out more about your playing skills...

Tine Thing Helseth

Best Classical Recording Award for Tine Thing Helseth

March 26 • The Norwegian trumpet soloist has won a prestigious Spellemannprisen for Best Classical Recording for her latest release, 'Echoes'.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 26 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Trombone Octet

Friday 27 March • Oompah Brass XXL. Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - 2026 National Youth Brass Band Championships

Saturday 28 March • King Edward's School, Edgbaston Park Road, Birmingham B15 2UA

The Hepworth Band - Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday 18 April • Huddersfield Town Hall HD1 2TA

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Vacancies »

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

March 24 • Back row cornet vacancy. . Instrument available

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

March 24 • Percussion - kit vacancy. . Pearl & mapex kits available . Own bandroom, no additional setting up between rehearsals

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

March 24 • 2nd Euphonium vacancy. . Flexible rehearsals available to support band-home life balance

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top