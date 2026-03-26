Guildhall Solo Competition entries now open

If you are a brass or percussion player aged 9-18 and Grade 3 and above, them why not enjoy yourself in competition and in finding out more about your playing skills...

Entries are now open for the 2026 Guildhall Young Artists National Brass & Percussion Competitions.

The one-day event on Sunday 19th April (9.30am) at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama (EC2Y 8DT) combines a national brass competition and a national percussion competition with a workshop where students will have the opportunity to perform in front of adjudicators.

These include Alan Thomas (trumpet), Will O'Sullivan (trumpet), Ben Thomson (tuba) and percussionists Richard Benjafield, Sacha Johnson and Katy Elman.

Students

Students are encouraged to take part in both, with a workshop-only option available for those who prefer not to compete. Friends and family are invited to attend the results and prize ceremony.

Brass category

The brass category being held in association with Phil Parker Ltd and is open to instrumentalists aged 9-18, playing any brass instrument, and of ABRSM Grade 3 standard and above.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This event offers young brass players the opportunity to perform to an all-star panel of adjudicators. Students will also get the chance to participate in workshops throughout the day, culminating in a group performance.

There are also different age categories.

Find out more:

https://www.gsmd.ac.uk/whats-on/national-brass-solo-competition-2026

Percussion category

The percussion category being held in association with Southern Percussion and is open to instrumentalists aged 9-18, playing any percussion instrument, and of ABRSM Grade 3 standard and above.

There are also different age categories

Find out more:

https://www.gsmd.ac.uk/whats-on/national-percussion-solo-competition-2026