BrookWright Music: New Jerusalem (Kenneth Downie)

A upbeat march to put a concert audience in an immediate good mood from Kenneth Downie.

This sprightly march from the pen of the highly respected composer Kenneth Downie was the result of a request for a march in traditional style, incorporating a sacred tune popular in The Netherlands.

Chirpy and jovial

It was commissioned by Egbert Scheffer and Brass Band Valerius and the mood is distinctly chirpy and jovial, with a lightness of touch and a generous dose of good humour. It's ideal for bands looking for a new modern-day march to freshen up their concert programmes.

PDFs and Rolling Score:

PDF: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/march-new-jerusalem-brass-band-kenneth-downie





Sheet Music:

www.brassband.co.uk or www.durhammusicshop.co.uk (UK)

www.satradecentral.org (US)

Difficulty Level: 4th Section +