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BrookWright Music: New Jerusalem (Kenneth Downie)

A upbeat march to put a concert audience in an immediate good mood from Kenneth Downie.

BrookWright
  The upbeat march comes from the pen of Kenneth Downie

Thursday, 26 March 2026

        

This sprightly march from the pen of the highly respected composer Kenneth Downie was the result of a request for a march in traditional style, incorporating a sacred tune popular in The Netherlands.

Chirpy and jovial

It was commissioned by Egbert Scheffer and Brass Band Valerius and the mood is distinctly chirpy and jovial, with a lightness of touch and a generous dose of good humour. It's ideal for bands looking for a new modern-day march to freshen up their concert programmes.

PDFs and Rolling Score:

PDF: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/march-new-jerusalem-brass-band-kenneth-downie

Sheet Music:

www.brassband.co.uk or www.durhammusicshop.co.uk (UK)
www.satradecentral.org (US)

Difficulty Level: 4th Section +

        

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