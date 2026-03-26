BrookWright Music: New Jerusalem (Kenneth Downie)

This sprightly march from the pen of the highly respected composer Kenneth Downie was the result of a request for a march in traditional style, incorporating a sacred tune popular in The Netherlands.
Chirpy and jovial
It was commissioned by Egbert Scheffer and Brass Band Valerius and the mood is distinctly chirpy and jovial, with a lightness of touch and a generous dose of good humour. It's ideal for bands looking for a new modern-day march to freshen up their concert programmes.
PDFs and Rolling Score:
PDF: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/march-new-jerusalem-brass-band-kenneth-downie
Sheet Music:
www.brassband.co.uk or www.durhammusicshop.co.uk (UK)
www.satradecentral.org (US)
Difficulty Level: 4th Section +