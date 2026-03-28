Podcast: Smith & Grezzy's Big Chat Brass

The latest episode of the popular brass band podcast is now out with Simon and Sandy with a post-regional championship reflection on what they see is a dilution of standards in brass band adjudication.
The duo give their opinions on what they see as the dilution of adjudication standards.
The latest episode of the popular brass band podcast is now out with Simon and Sandy with a post-regional championship reflection on what they see is a dilution of standards in brass band adjudication.
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