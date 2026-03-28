Withington returns to Grimethorpe

Allan Withington will lead Grimethorpe Colliery at the British Open and Albert Hall National Final, as contesting connection with Carlton Main comes to an end.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced that Allan Withington has been appointed Professional Musical Director and will lead them at this year's British Open and National Championship of Great Britain.

It follows the news that he is to step down from the six-year contesting partnership at Carlton Main Frickley Colliery following their appearance at the forthcoming French Open Championships.

Delighted

Grimethorpe Band Chairperson Andrew Coe told 4BR: "We're delighted Allan has accepted our invitation to renew his association with us — one which has previously been so successful, including consecutive National Championship victories."

Meanwhile, Resident MD Ben Dixon added: "Allan has an enviable reputation for delivering musically refined performances, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work together for the British Open and National Final this year.

With a full programme of sell-out concerts and a number of 30th anniversary Brassed Off Live performances scheduled, 2026 is proving to be a very exciting time for the band."

Going home

Speaking about his return to a band which in addition to two National Championship titles he also conducted to a brace of English National victories as well as Brass in Concert and Yorkshire Area success, Allan Withington said: "I'm delighted to renew my relationship with Grimethorpe.

It's going to feel a little like going home and I look forward to working with Ben and a great team of musicians."

Best wishes

Meanwhile, Carlton Main Band Manager, Robert Browne offered his best wishes and thanked the conductor who brought the Yorkshire band acclaim on and off the contest stage.

"It's been an absolute pleasure to work with Allan over the past six years. We have many long lasting memories together and I know these feelings are reflected by every member of the band.

The level of mutual respect in the relationship can be seen by the way we will bring this era to a close at the French Open and how we will continue to push the Conducting Summer School as a project together later this year and hopefully many more years to come."

I'm delighted to renew my relationship with Grimethorpe. It's going to feel a little like going home and I look forward to working with Ben and a great team of musicians Allan Withington

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

No ill feeling

In response, Allan added: "It's with sadness that I've decided to end my competitive association with Carlton Main. It's a personal decision and in no way reflects any ill feeling from either side.

This bridge will certainly not be burned, and I sincerely hope we can work together at a later date. For me it is simply time to move on."

He concluded: "I would like to thank Rob for all his enthusiasm and tremendous support and, of course, the players who have shown a willingness to learn, take on board new ideas and dedicate themselves to the common cause."

4BR understands that the duo will continue to work together on Allan's successful Conducting Summer School.