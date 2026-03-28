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Birmingham hosts National Youth Championships

If you are anywhere near Birmingham today, get along and enjoy plenty of fantastic brass band performers.

Youth Champs
  The Youth Championships take place in Birmingham today

Saturday, 28 March 2026

        

The National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain take place in Birmingham today at King Edward's School, Birmingham.

Get along

There is a record entry of 42 ensembles for you to enjoy when you get there and you can still walk up and pay £16 on the door. Tickets for U18s are £5, while children under 5 go free.

Besson Prodige Section:

Adjudicators: Anna Wilby; Christopher Bond
King Edward VI High School for Girls

1. Lions Debut Band (9.00am)
2. BEAT Training Brass Band (9.20am)
3. Besses Boys' Training Band (9.40am)
4. Horbury Victoria Beginner Band (10.00am)
5. Dobcross Youth Beginner Band (10.20am)
6. Elland Youth Starter Band (10.40am)
7. Little Bonty Brass (11.00am)
8. Tewit Youth Junior Band (11.20am)

ABRSM Performance Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks; Stephanie Kennedy
King Edward VI High School for Girls

1. Wantage Youth Brass (1.05pm)
2. Dobcross Youth Training (1.30pm)
3. Elland Training Band (1.55pm)
4. Horbury Victoria Intermediate Band (2.20pm)
5. Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (2.45pm)
6. Brass@Bont Youth Band (3.10pm)
7. Spennymoor Town Youth Band (3.35pm)
8. Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band (4.00pm)

Break

9. Cumbria Youth Brass Band (4.40pm)
10. Haberdashers Elstree Prep School Brass Band (5.05pm)
11. Lions Academy Band (5.30pm)
12. Macclesfield Youth Junior Band (5.55pm)
13. English Martyrs' Senior Brass Band (6.20pm)
4. Birmingham Schools Training Brass Band (6.45pm)

Challenge Section:

Adjudicators: Lauren Chinn; Ailsa Russell
Ruddock Performing Arts Centre

1. Stockport Schools Senior Brass Band (9.30am)
2. Astley Youth Band (9.55am)
3. St Austell Youth Band (10.20am)
4. Red Admiral Music Academy (10.45am)
5. Horbury Victoria Youth Band (11.10am)
6. Barnet Youth Brass Band (11.35am)
7. Kirkbymoorside Youth Band (Noon)

Yamaha Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Anna Wilby; Christopher Bond
Ruddock Performing Arts Centre

1. Birmingham Schools' Brass Band (1.30pm)
2. Youth Brass 2000 (2.00pm)
3. CF Music Education Youth Brass Band (2.30pm)
4. Hampshire County Youth Band (3.00pm)
5. Dobcross Youth Band (3.30pm)
6. Elland Youth Band (4.00pm)

Break

7. Tewit Youth Senior Band (4.45pm)
8. Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (5.15pm)
9. South Wales Youth Band (5.45pm)
10. Grimethorpe North of England Band (6.15pm)
11. Amersham Youth Band (6.45pm)
12. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (7.15pm)
13. Lions Youth Brass (7.45pm)

        

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Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

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