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Results: 2026 National Youth Championships of Great Britain

There were competitive titles for Youth Brass 2000, St Austell Youth and Elland Silver as well as plenty of great non-competitive performances to enjoy in Birmingham.

Youth Brass 2000
  Youth Brass 2000 claimed the YAMAHA Championship Section title

Sunday, 29 March 2026

        

Report to follow.

Results:

YAMAHA Championship Section:


Gold Awards:
1. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans)
2. Elland Youth Band (Samantha Harrison)
3. Hampshire County Youth Band (Mathew Watling)

Lions Youth Brass (Ian Raisbeck)

Silver Awards:
Birmingham Schools' Brass Band (Saphran Ali)
Oldham Music Centre Youth Band (Jonathan Leedale)
Tewit Youth Senior Band (Martin Hall)
Grimethorpe North of England Band (Jim Fletcher)
CF Music Education Youth Band (Charles Maynard)

Bronze Awards:
Amersham Youth Band (Ash Horton)
South Wales Youth Band (Carol Flanary Davies)
Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (Louise Renshaw)
Dobcross Youth Band (James Atkins)

Best Soloist: Seth Barber (Euphonium) — Elland Youth Band


Challenge Section:

Gold Awards:
1. St Austell Youth Band (Anna Minear)
2. Astley Youth Band (Toby Hobson)
3. Stockport Schools' Senior Brass Band (Ryan Broad)

Silver Awards:
Kirkbymoorside Youth Band (Jeanette Kendall)
Horbury Victoria Youth Band (Michael Dodds)

Bronze Awards:
Barnet Youth Brass Band (Peter Yarde Martin)
Red Admiral Music Academy (Emma Barton)

Best Soloist: Will Lord (Flugel) — Horbury Victoria Youth Band


ABRSM Performance Section:

Gold Awards:
1. Elland Silver Training Band (Samantha Harrison)
2. Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band (Ian Wilkinson)
3. English Martyrs' Senior Brass Band (Gary Perrin)

Silver Awards:
Dobcross Youth Training (Steve Beardmore)
Horbury Victoria Intermediate Band (Michael Dodds)
Brass@Bont Youth Band (Alison Gent)
Lions Academy Band (Peter McDonough)
Macclesfield Youth Junior Band (Alex Walton)

Bronze Awards:
Wantage Youth Brass Band (Sara Wallbridge)
Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (Joseph Fearnley)
Spennymoor Town Youth Band (Fiona Casewell)
Cumbria Youth Brass Band (Stuart Humphries)

Merit:
Haberdashers Elstree Prep School Brass Band (Alan Duguid)
Birmingham Schools Training Brass Band (David Taylor)

Best Soloist: Ianto Evans (Trombone) — Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band


Besson Prodige Showcase Section:

Certificate Presentations:

Lions Debut Brass (Natsumi McDonald)
BEAT Training Brass Band (Peter Yarde Martin)
Tewit Youth Junior Band (Allan Briggs)
Horbury Victoria Beginner Band (Michael Dodds)
Dobcross Youth Beginner Band (James Atkins)
Besses Boys' Training Band (Daniel Holm)
Elland Youth Starter Band (Naomi Hill)
Little Bonty Brass (Alison Gent)

        

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Latest News »

Youth Brass 2000

Results: 2026 National Youth Championships of Great Britain

March 29 • There were competitive titles for Youth Brass 2000, St Austell Youth and Elland Silver as well as plenty of great non-competitive performances to enjoy in Birmingham.

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Birmingham hosts National Youth Championships

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March 28 • Tom Challinor and Jonathan Pippen have become Adams Artists.

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Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

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