Wainwright works continue to make championship mark

The compositions of Andrew Wainwright are being increasingly performed across the banding world — with his latest release set to add to the repertoire.

The success of works written by Andrew Wainwright has seen his compositions chosen to be used across the banding world.

These include 'Variations on Was Lebet' used at the Swiss and Dutch National Championships as well as the UK Regional Championship series, and 'Metamorphosis on Finlandia' played by bands at the Belgian National Championships.

'Horizon — The Promise of the Lord' was used at the French Open, whilst 'Rhapsody on St Francis' was played at the Queensland State Championships in Australia.

His work 'Beyond the Falls — The Smoke that Thunders' will challenge First Section band at this year's National Championships in York

Gothique Fantasy

Now, new works are sure to find their way into the contesting repertoire — led by 'Gothique Fantasy — On a theme by Boellmann'.

Commissioned by Illinois Brass Band for the 2024 North American Brass Band Championships, it is based Leon Boellmann's epic organ work Suite Gothique.

The work was recently recorded by Black Dyke Band's for its new recording 'Gothique Fantasy — The Music of Andrew Wainwright', due for release shortly.

Find out more

Performance Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=xG3JB6Ye5aU

PDFs:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/gothique-fantasy-on-a-theme-by-bo%C3%ABllmann-brass-band-andrew-wainwright

