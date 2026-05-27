World Championship perc to be provided by Adams

Adams Musical Instruments will provide all the percussion requirements for bands in Kerkrade in July.

Adams Musical Instruments will continue its long-established support for the World Music Contests in Kerkrade in July, after the company announced that they would once again provide the full percussion requirements for the global event.

It will see the company provide six complete percussion ranges for performers throughout the festival, which runs from July 9th — August 2nd.

Honoured

Adams Marketing & Artist Relations Manager Ruud Corstjens, told 4BR: "We are honoured to extend an association that has now lasted over four decades.

It represents a major logistical operation involving transport, preparation, maintenance and technical support throughout the competition period, but more importantly we believe it allows musicians to perform on the world class instruments their talents at this level deserve.

Huge undertaking

He added: "Being able to perform at the event is a huge undertaking for competitors and we are therefore delighted to help in this way. The feedback we get from performers is also invaluable too with our ongoing product development."

4BR will be in Kerkrade to cover the brass band competitions over the weekend of the 11th & 12th July.