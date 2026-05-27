A curious banding link...

A BBC television programme from 2023 had a slightly curious, but very timely link to the banding world...

Over the years, perceptions of brass bands have taken different analogous interpretations.

Following the recent 4BR Review podcast where Edward Gregson and Paul Hindmarsh discussed opinions of how and why the movement is perceived as it is at present, the 4BR Editor stumbled across the prescriptive thoughts of former Prime Minister, Edward Heath, and journalist, author and broadcaster, Bernard Levin.

Bernard Levin

It came in a BBC programme from 2023 which looked back at the life and career of Levin, who was once described as, "the most famous journalist of his day".

He died in 2004 after a remarkable career that embraced everything from political satire to epic television travelogue programmes.

For many years he was also a noted drama and music critic and a regular panellist on the BBC show 'Face the Music'.

Richard Blackford

One of the contributors to 'The Remarkable Journey of Bernard Levin', was composer Richard Blackford, who worked with him in writing the score to his 1989 programme 'A Walk up Fifth Avenue'.

He noted that he wrote the score based on jazz — a medium that until then Levin had no great love for, but thanks to the composer found interest and admiration.

Edward Heath

Also included was a snippet from an earlier BBC programme, where Levin and Edward Heath were being interviewed.

On referring to him listening at the that point to at least 60 performances of 'Fidelio', Levin replied that 'real' art and music was "inexhaustible".

The interview then posed the question, if he was to prescribe music to the political parties of the time, what would it be?

He said of the Labour Party "as it is, and not as it might be"(this was the early 1980s) — "undoubtedly a brass band".

Of the Conservatives (given Heath was sat next to him and was no fan of the person who replaced him as leader) he opted for Wagner's 'Ride of the Valkyries'

One of the contributors to 'The Remarkable Journey of Bernard Levin', was composer Richard Blackford, who worked with him in writing the score to his 1989 programme 'A Walk up Fifth Avenue' 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Laughter

Heath gave a knowing chuckle accompanied by his trademark shrug of his shoulders, but then, for someone who had conducted and recorded an LP with Black Dyke Mills Band, added: "I don't agree with a brass band for the Labour Party I must say. A brass band is a very solid, concerted performer..."

Levin broke into laughter.

The very next observation about Levin though came from Richard Blackford — the composer who a few years after the programme was aired, wrote 'Orbital' for the brass band medium...

Enjoy:

To enjoy the programme go to:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0gjkfw1/the-remarkable-journey-of-bernard-levin