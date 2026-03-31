March Edition of Brass Band World magazine out now

The latest edition of the leading brass band magazine is now out — packed with interviews, articles, reviews and news...

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is now out, packed with musical interest and debate to enjoy.

Enjoy



It is available in traditional print or digital format.

To find out more go to:

https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/

THE BBW INTERVIEW

David Childs catch up with conductor John Wilson, who reflects on his brass band beginnings, his journey to the podium, and an extraordinary recent return to the contest stage with Zone One Brass.





TRIBUTE: FORCE OF NATURE

The passing of John Wallace CBE marked a profound loss for the brass band movement and the wider musical world. Lisa Fitzgerald-Lombard reflects on the life and legacy.





100 YEARS OF HOROVITZ'S LEGACY

In the centenary year of Joseph Horovitz's birth, Tim Mutum explores the small, but significant contribution the composer made to the brass band repertoire.

YOUNG COMPOSER Q&A

Young Voice Rising: At just 18, composer and trumpeter, Tamsin Crook, is already attracting international attention with music performed at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival and beyond.

BBW CASTAWAY

The trumpet player Mike Lovatt shares stories from his starry musical career as he casts off for 'BBW's desert island with his top-eight life tracks.





BBW CENTRE BAND

Could Brass Band Willebroek's latest CD, 'European 25', prove prophetic for the band winning two 'Europeans' in a row?





NEWS

The National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain has released the test-pieces for the 2026 Section Finals.

REGIONAL BATTLEGROUND

From Perth to Stevenage bands compete for coveted places in the autumn National Finals..





BANDING SPIRIT

Lisa Fitzgerald-Lombard discovers pioneering individuals and bands that are pushing boundaries and forging new, inspirational pathways.





REVIEWS

The latest recordings from percussionist, Yasukaki Fukuhara with Black Dyke Band, Brass Band Willebroek, and Raquel Samayoa; the RNCM International Brass Band Festival with Chief Contributor, Christopher Thomas; Malcolm Wood's concert salute to Jimmy Leggat; and why Ev-entz is the 'go-to'.

EVENTS GUIDE: TIME TO BOOK UP 2026

As travel from west to east worldwide becomes more uncertain and expensive, there's plenty to enjoy in the UK and continent.

DIARY DATES

What's on in April, and May.

AND ANOTHER THING...



Rob Nesbitt finds his soap box... again.