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March Edition of Brass Band World magazine out now

The latest edition of the leading brass band magazine is now out — packed with interviews, articles, reviews and news...

BBW
  The latest edition of the magazine is now out

Tuesday, 31 March 2026

        

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is now out, packed with musical interest and debate to enjoy.

Enjoy


It is available in traditional print or digital format.

To find out more go to:
https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/

THE BBW INTERVIEW

David Childs catch up with conductor John Wilson, who reflects on his brass band beginnings, his journey to the podium, and an extraordinary recent return to the contest stage with Zone One Brass.

TRIBUTE: FORCE OF NATURE

The passing of John Wallace CBE marked a profound loss for the brass band movement and the wider musical world. Lisa Fitzgerald-Lombard reflects on the life and legacy.

100 YEARS OF HOROVITZ'S LEGACY

In the centenary year of Joseph Horovitz's birth, Tim Mutum explores the small, but significant contribution the composer made to the brass band repertoire.

YOUNG COMPOSER Q&A

Young Voice Rising: At just 18, composer and trumpeter, Tamsin Crook, is already attracting international attention with music performed at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival and beyond.

BBW CASTAWAY

The trumpet player Mike Lovatt shares stories from his starry musical career as he casts off for 'BBW's desert island with his top-eight life tracks.

BBW CENTRE BAND

Could Brass Band Willebroek's latest CD, 'European 25', prove prophetic for the band winning two 'Europeans' in a row?

NEWS

The National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain has released the test-pieces for the 2026 Section Finals.

REGIONAL BATTLEGROUND

From Perth to Stevenage bands compete for coveted places in the autumn National Finals..

BANDING SPIRIT

Lisa Fitzgerald-Lombard discovers pioneering individuals and bands that are pushing boundaries and forging new, inspirational pathways.

REVIEWS

The latest recordings from percussionist, Yasukaki Fukuhara with Black Dyke Band, Brass Band Willebroek, and Raquel Samayoa; the RNCM International Brass Band Festival with Chief Contributor, Christopher Thomas; Malcolm Wood's concert salute to Jimmy Leggat; and why Ev-entz is the 'go-to'.

EVENTS GUIDE: TIME TO BOOK UP 2026

As travel from west to east worldwide becomes more uncertain and expensive, there's plenty to enjoy in the UK and continent.

DIARY DATES

What's on in April, and May.

AND ANOTHER THING...


Rob Nesbitt finds his soap box... again.

        

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Latest News »

Brass Band Week

Banding campaigns return this summer

March 31 • Brass Band Week and Proms in the Park return this Summer — so make sure you reach out and connect with your local communities.

gALASHILS

Report & Results: 2026 SBBA Solo & Ensemble Championships

March 31 • There was a fantastic day of competitive solo and ensemble action to enjoy at Bellshill Salvation Army Centre.

BBW

March Edition of Brass Band World magazine out now

March 31 • The latest edition of the leading brass band magazine is now out — packed with interviews, articles, reviews and news...

kAPITOL

2026 National Finals test-pieces announced

March 30 • Works by Philip Sparke, Andrew Wainwright, Eric Ball, Thierry Deleruyelle and Peter Graham will challenge the Albert Hall and York Barbican finalists.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday 18 April • Huddersfield Town Hall HD1 2TA

Regent Brass - Woodbridge Excelsior Band and Russell Gray

Saturday 9 May • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), Oxford Street, London W1C 2DJ

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Regent Brass - Living Lines

Sunday 5 July • St Saviour's, Pimlico, St.George's Square, Pimlico, London SW1V 3QW

Vacancies »

Thornton Cleveleys Band

March 31 • MD VACANCY. Are you the missing piece to our FULL BAND?. We are a NW 3rd section band looking for our new MD. We are based just outside of Blackpool close to the M55 motorway. Mon+Thurs rehearsals.

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 29 • BBb BASS player required following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 29 • SOLO CORNET players required (position negotiable) following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

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