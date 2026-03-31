Banding campaigns return this summer

Brass Band Week and Proms in the Park return this Summer — so make sure you reach out and connect with your local communities.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced details of two of their annual summer nationwide campaigns.

Brass Band Week and Proms in the Park return with BBE stating: "These great initiatives are returning this year and we are encouraging as many members as possible to participate in this free-to-access opportunity.

This year we're bringing more incentives and prizes for our member bands who participate — so don't miss out!"

Full information about member benefits and registration process for BBE member bands will be available from Wednesday 22nd April.

Brass Band Week:

Brass Band Week was launched in Summer 2024. Now in its third year, the week-long celebration of brass banding takes place between Saturday 4th — Sunday 12th July.

Brass Band Week listings are exclusive for BBE members, and every band who submits a listing for a summer event will be entered into a prize draw for brass band related goodies, alongside opportunities to nominate your summer projects for Brass Band Week awards.

To find out more:

https://bbe.org.uk/Brass-Band-Week-Campaign

Proms in the Playground:

Proms in the Playground encourages brass bands to bring live music to schools across the county. It takes place from Monday 6th — 24th July.

Taking part is simple. Team up with your local school to offer a performance in their playground this summer and join the bands reaching thousands of children every year.

As in previous years, the BBE team will be on hand to support making your school visit a success with resources and guidance.

To find out more:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/Proms-In-The-Playground