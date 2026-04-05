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Lane Saturday Live spotlight

The musical life of composer Liz Lane was featured on the BBC Radio 4 programme 'Saturday Live' this weekend.

Liz Lane
  Composer Liz Lane was interviewed by presenter Adrian Chiles

Sunday, 05 April 2026

        

Composer Liz Lane was a guest on BBC Radio 4's 'Saturday Live' this weekend.

She was joined by explorer and survival expert Bear Grylls and chef Chris Roberts on the show presented by Adrian Chiles. The musical choices are made by actor Leslie Joseph who talks about her own childhood orchestral musical background.

Media spotlight

Liz talks about her early compositional life as something of a child prodigy at Wells Cathedral School where she came under the media spotlight in 1977 in an ITV documentary, 'And I Write Music'.

She gave up music for a while before returning and having a focus on brass bands after first helping out as a percussionist. She has since worked with many bands, including Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

To enjoy:


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002tpfh

        

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