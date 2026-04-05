Pankhurst and Wainwright works to test conductor skills

'Ghosts of Industry' and 'Metamorphosis on Finlandia' will test the 10 semi-finalists in the Brass Band Conductors' Association Conducting Competition in June.

Major works by composers Lucy Pankhurst and Andrew Wainwright will test the technical and musical skill sets of the 10 semi-finalists at this year's Brass Band Conductors' Association Conducting Competition.

The event takes place at Halifax Minster on Saturday 20th June and will see the contenders work with the Hammonds Band on Lucy's 'Ghosts of Industry' and Andrew's 'Metamorphosis on Finlandia'.

Ghosts of Industry

'Ghosts of Industry' is inspired by industrial landmarks of the composer's home town of Widens — those that are long gone, others falling into dereliction and others preserved and repurposed.

As the composer states: "The many changes in the landscape over the years have impacted the town in different ways, but always leaving a scar, or 'ghost' of the industrial heritage."

The work was used in competition at the First Division of the 2025 North American National Championships and will be played at the First Division of the World Music Contest in Kerkrade in July. It was given its UK premiere by the Athena Brass Band at the 2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

Metamorphosis on Finlandia

'Metamorphosis on Finlandia' was commissioned in 2024 by Five Lakes Silver Band and is featured on their CD release 'Resurget Cineribus'.

It is based on the hymn tune by Katharina von Schlegel, 'Be Still, My Soul', quoted in Sibelius' 'Finlandia' (Op. 26).

It was used as the set-work for the Second Division of the 2025 Belgium National Championships.