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Elgar attractions gain ticket take up

Brass Band Willebroek, Black Dyke, Foden's, Flowers, David Childs and the RBC Brass Band are attracting the crowds for their Elgar International Festival of Brass appearances.

Elgar Festival
  The festival takes place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Sunday, 05 April 2026

        

4BR has been informed that there has been an excellent early take up of tickets for the 2026.

Elgar International Festival of Brass. The event takes place on Sunday 7th June featuring a quartet of some of the world's finest bands.

Host

Hosted at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire by compere Frank Renton (starting at 10.30am), it will feature extended concert programmes from current World and European Champion, Brass Band Willebroek, as well as the leading UK trio of Black Dyke Band, Foden's and Flowers.

In addition, there is also a recital performance from David Childs (who will also give a separate masterclass — which must be registered for) whilst the day starts a concert performance from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band.

Major works

Major works to be featured will include an opportunity to hear Richard Blackford's 'Orbital' as well as two of the own-choice works that Willebroek and Flowers will have performed at the European Championships in Linz.

Each band will also showcase major test-pieces from featured composer Philip Sparke.

Soloists in the spotlight include John Barber, Daniel Thomas, Paul Richards, Tom Hutchinson and Lode Violet.

Schedule:

10.30am: Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Band
Noon: Brass Band Willebroek
2.00pm: Black Dyke Band
4.00pm: David Childs Euphonium Recital
5.30pm: Flowers
7.30pm: Foden's

Tickets and information

Tickets and David Childs Masterclass registration:
https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/07-06-2026-elgar-international-festival-of-brass

For more information:
https://www.eifob.org.uk/

        

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