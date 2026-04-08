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Enjoy the ConsTest action on NXTOD

Make sure you don't miss a single note of the action at this weekend's ConsTest Contest in Birmingham by signing up to enjoy the live-stream broadcast from Next Step Films.

Constest
  Makes sure you sign up to enjoy the live stream from the event this weekend.

Wednesday, 08 April 2026

        

There will be a live stream broadcast of the 2026 ConsTest Contest this weekend in Birmingham.

The action by Next Step Films on Saturday 11th April comes from The Bradshaw Hall at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire with the first band taking to the stage at 10.00am. It features 18 bands from Championship to Fourth Section as they look to claim the ConsTest Trophy and plethora of other section and individual awards.

Subscription:

As part of a NXTOD subscription you can enjoy a host of on demand videos and audio, including all the action from ConsTest 2024 and 2025 along with the Red Admiral Entertainment Contests of 2024 & 2025 as well as concerts by the likes of Flowers and Leyland bands.

Go to:


www.nxtod.com

Draw:

1. Wigston Band (Colin Jones)
Lake of the Moon (Kevin Houben)
2. Syston Band (Alex Bland)
Viking Age (Thierry Deleruyelle)
3. Wellington (Telford) Brass Band (David Nicholson)
Variations on Laudate Dominum (Edward Gregson)
4. Arrow Valley Brass (Alex Bland)
Dark Side of the Moon (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
5. Derwent Brass (TBC)
Music of the Spheres (Philip Sparke)
6. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone)
Sounds (John Golland)

(BREAK)

7. Harborough Band (Ben Smith)
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (Phillip Harper)
8. Parc & Dare Band (Dewi Griffiths)
Music of the Spheres (Philip Sparke)
9. Stamford Brass Band (Julian Bright)
Purcell Variations (Kenneth Downie)
10. Towcester Studio Band (TBC)
Purcell Variations (Kenneth Downie)
11. Croft Silver Band (Henry Dunger)
Stantonbury Festival (Ray Steadman-Allen)
12. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott)
Vitae Aeternum (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

(BREAK)

13. Tewit Silver Band (Martin Hall)
Elgar Variations (Martin Ellerby)
14. Oddfellows Brass (John Davis)
Renaissance (Peter Graham)
15. Jackfield Band (Ryan Richards)
Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
16. Usk Brass Band (Jamie Jones)
Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden (Gareth Wood)
17. University of Warwick Brass Band (Tom Stoneman)
Corineus (Christopher Bond)
18. Carlton Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
49th Parallel (Vaughan Williams arr. Phillip Littlemore)

        

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Enjoy the ConsTest action on NXTOD

April 8 • Make sure you don't miss a single note of the action at this weekend's ConsTest Contest in Birmingham by signing up to enjoy the live-stream broadcast from Next Step Films.

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