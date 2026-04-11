Report & Results: 2026 New Zealand National Championships

North Shore Brass breaks the Wellington stranglehold on the A Grade honours as there are section wins for St Kilda Brass, Rolleston Brass, Brass Whanganui Concert Brass and Tonga Collge Brass

North Shore Brass wrote its name into the history books at the world's oldest National Championships, as they claimed the A Grade title at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington.

It proved to be a first time victory as memorable as any other at an event whose heritage stretches back to 1880, as MD Nigel Weeks led the post results celebrations surrounded by his players and their haul of silverware — including the NZ Championship Gold Cup.

Runner-up was national title record holder Woolston Brass (who first won in 1909), as they ended runner-up for a second year in a row under MD Philip Johnston, whilst defending champion Wellington Brass was third as they sought an eighth successive victory.

Youth and diversity

Formed in 1923, the Auckland based organisation has gained widespread acclaim for its investment in youth and commitment (their Brass Academy ensemble played in the C Grade) in representing the diverse community of the North Shore area.

They have also come close to winning the A Grade title in recent years — with five consecutive podium finishes since the return from Covid-19.

Now they are the Champion Band of New Zealand, the culmination of 102 years of endeavor distilled into a brace of outstanding performances. They came on the demanding set-work, 'Taniwha' by Scott Kennedy-French and their own-choice of 'A Brussels Requiem' by Bert Appermont which provided the twin pillars of their success alongside their sacred item of 'His Provision' by Ivor Bosanko.

Silverware

That overall consistency saw them head home with The Stalker Globe as Champion Band, the Norman Goffin Memorial Cup (Best Test Piece), the Mervyn Waters Memorial Cup (Best Own Choice), Jack McDonnell Memorial Shield (Best Section — percussion) and the Gilbert Evans Memorial Trophy (Best Principal Cornet — Harmen Vanhoorne).

In addition, their Welsh born MD, Nigel Weeks claimed a long awaited seventh A Grade title (his first since 2004) — one which came with the Mervyn Waters Memorial Trust Cup (Own Choice Conductor) and KGL Smith Memorial Trophy (Winning Conductor) as winning conductor. All this and North Shore's young players also claimed awards in the various solo championship categories.

History was summed up with the band simply saying that there were "lots of smiles". You suspect there were also tears of joy and quite a few sore heads too.

Defined margin

Victory by a defined overall margin came in a contest that adjudicator Russell Gray said saw the bands at the very top display "instinctive quality" with their sacred item choices, "set the bar really high" with the "challenging" set-work, and left him "astonished" at the playing "at the top" of the own-choice discipline.

That saw North Shore lead the first day on a set-work that asked extensive questions of understanding from players and conductors alike, and a sacred item discipline that continues, as Russell pointed out, to be "really important" at the event.

The following day, ambition was met in full by the very best bands, with North Shore's 'A Brussels Requiem' capturing the essential humane spirit that underpins the work to pip the musical understanding (if slightly uneven delivery) of 'A Gabrieli Fantasy' from Wellington Brass and Woolston's exciting rendition of 'This World'.

Behind them Hutt City Brass endorsed the solid progress they are making in coming fourth ahead of Hamilton City Brass (whose euphonium Walter Hughes took the accolade as 'Best Soloist' on the test-piece), Auckland City Brass and Waitakere Brass.

B Grade:

A famous banding name returned to the top step of the podium for the second successive year as St Kilda claimed the B Grade title in clear cut fashion.

The Dunedin band have won the A Grade title on 11 occasions, but have recently made solid incremental progress in their bid to return to the elite level under MD Peter Adams. That was further endorsed here with an impressive victory built on fine performances of the set-work, 'Images' by David Woodcock, their sacred item, 'Be Thou My Vision' and their own-choice of 'Tallis Variations'.

The clean sweep of silverware also included the 'Best Soloist' and 'Best Instrumentalist' awards to guest cornet player Harry Porthouse from Leyland Band.

Incredible week

Reflecting on what they called "an incredible week", they added, "Months of hard work came together in performances we're hugely proud of — and to come away with all the B Grade band awards is something pretty special. Massive congrats to Harry Porthouse — outstanding!

Big thanks to Peter Adams and everyone behind the scenes who got us to Wellington and kept things running smoothly."

Strong challenge

Although there was little argument as to the destination of the winner's trophy, St Kilda had to perform to a high level to repel the challenge of runner-up, Levin & Districts Brass, as the 2025 C Grade champion showed that they had made the step up in contesting class with bold confidence under MD, David Maas.

Behind them came a close battle with Eastern Bay of Plenty under Andrew Leech claiming a third successive podium finish ahead of Addington Brass, and top-six finishers Woolston Concert Brass and Porirua City Brass.

C Grade:

The long-term future of New Zealand banding is being underpinned by a number of community bands that have invested in the development of youthful musical talent.

Rolleston Brass from Canterbury is a shining example. Formed in 2020 they have made excellent progress under MD, Raynor Martin, winning the Canterbury Provincial Contest at C Grade level on four occasions since.

Now they can add the National C Grade title to their list of honours, after giving a trio of commanding performances of the set-work, 'Where the Light Falters' by Kodi Rasmussen, alongside their sacred item, 'Lloyd' and own-choice of 'Renaissance' to take the NZBBA Challenge Cup by a whopping 10-point margin.

Hard work

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page the band said: "This is an outstanding result that reflects the hard work, focus, and commitment of the entire band over the last three months. There were a few tears on stage and a lot of celebrating, and we are so proud of ourselves and everything we've worked for."

The band's investment in youth also saw members take individual awards in the separate solo competitions, whilst the MD made it a personal weekend to remember by coming runner-up in the senior cornet contest.

Rangiora Brass continued their solid progress under MD Dwayne Bloomfield as they came runner-up, with a delighted Te Awamutu Brass led by Sarah Carroll claiming their best National result since 2019, in third.

Upper Hutt Brass, Howick Brass and North Shore Brass Academy took the final top-six places in a contest that impressed adjudicator Glyn Williams with its overall standard.

D Grade:

Helen Williams was also left impressed by what she heard in a D Grade contest won by Brass Whanganui Concert Brass conducted by Ray Farrow.

"I enjoyed all the performances" she said, adding that there was "inspiration from the conductors in looking for balance, ensemble tuning, stylistic poise and good band sounds" across all three disciplines, especially on what she said was "quite a scary test-piece to play".

That was a hymnal work, 'Elegy' by Fraser Bremner, whilst the winner contrasted this with the march 'Barnard Castle' and their own-choice, 'Neverland' to claim a first National title success.

It also enabled them to pip rivals Tonga College Community Band led by Sione Harper, who brought musical colour and joy (flags flying at the result ceremony) to the event, with Lighthouse Brass just a point further back in third.

The remaining top-six places went to other bands packed with youngsters in Buzzing Brass Wellington, Koru Brass Hamilton and New Brighton Silver.

Youth Grade:

The very foundation stones on which New Zealand banding is now building for the future are also being laid in other Pacific countries — notably Tonga.

That was seen with the victory of the Tonga College Brass Band in a vibrant Youth Grade, where they claimed the title in uplifting fashion under Sione Hapa. Their performances of their own-choice test-piece 'Oregon' and 'Elegy' by Fraser Bremner took the honours from former champion, Auckland City Youth and contest debutants Maamaloa Youth Brass.

The growing presence of Tongan musicians at all competitive levels is now a matter of national pride, with one commentator stating that the results "represent a growing standard, belief and ambition among young musicians".

Wellington welcome

Wellington once again provided a warm welcome to competitors and supporters alike, with an excellently run event drawing praise from those who took part and those who adjudicated. The event was also live streamed by www.brassbanned.com and host Tim Kelly.

In addition to the usual hard fought individual solo and ensemble competitions, there was a gala concert performance by the National Band of New Zealand featuring guest soloists Harmen Vanhoorne, Glyn and Helen Williams.

As BBANZ President John Sullivan stated in his remarks, the weekend had been an outstanding success. Few would disagree with him — not least supporters of North Shore Brass.

Iwan Fox

Formed in 1923, the Auckland based organisation has gained widespread acclaim for its investment in youth and commitment (their Brass Academy ensemble played in the C Grade) to represent the diverse community of the North Shore area 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results:

A Grade:

Set Work: Taniwha (Scott Kennedy-French)

Adjudicator: Russell Gray

Set Work/Sacred item/Own Choice = Total

1. North Shore Brass (Nigel Weeks): 48/98/99 = 245.0

2. Woolston Brass (Philip Johnston): 48.5/97/97 = 242.5

3. Wellington Brass (Reuben Brown/David Bremner): 47.5/95/98 = 240.5

4. Hutt City Brass (Matthew Stein): 46/96/95 = 237.0

5. Hamilton City Brass (Te Reo Hughes): 46.5/94/93 = 233.5

6. Auckland City Brass (Mark Close): 45/92/90 = 227.0*

7. Waitakere Auckland Brass (Steven Booth): 45/91/91 = 227.0

* Set work mark takes precedence

Best Own Choice Test Piece Performance: North Shore Brass

Best Sacred Item Performance: Woolston Brass

Best Test Piece Performance: North Shore Brass

Conductor of Champion Band: Nigel Weeks (North Shore Brass)

Conductor of the Best Own Choice Test Piece Performance: Nigel Weeks (North Shore Brass)

Best Section in Test Piece: Percussion (North Shore Brass)

Best Principal Cornet in Own Choice: Harmen Vanhoorne (cornet) — North Shore Brass

Best Soloist in Test Piece: Walter Hughes (euphonium) — Hamilton City Brass

B Grade:

Set Work: Images (David Woodcock)

Adjudicator: Russell Gray

Set Work/Sacred item/Own Choice = Total

1. St Kilda Brass (Peter Adams): 95/46.5/93 = 234.5

2. Levin & Districts Brass (David Maas): 94/45.5/91 = 230.5

3. Eastern Bay of Plenty (Andrew Leech): 92/43.5/87 = 222.5

4. Addington Brass (Tyme Marsters): 93/45/83 = 222.0*

5. Woolston Concert Brass (Matt Toomata): 90/44/88 = 222.0

6. Porirua City Brass (Nicholas Garrett): 87/4.5/89 = 220.5

7. The Deon Hotel New Plymouth Brass (Bruce Gordon): 88/44/85 = 217.0

8. Canberra Brass (Veronica Boulton): 86/44.5/86 = 216.5

9. Tauranga City (Steven Thompson): 84/43/84 = 211.0

10. Malborough District Brass (Robin Randall): 83/43/83 = 209.0

* Set work mark takes precedence

Best Own Choice Performance: St Kilda Brass (Tallis Variations)

Best Soloist (Set Work): Harry Porthouse (cornet) — St Kilda Brass

Best Principal Cornet (Own Choice): Harry Porthouse (cornet) — St Kilda Brass

C Grade:

Set Work: Where the Light Falters (Kodi Rasmussen)

Adjudicator: Glyn Williams

Set Work/Sacred item/Own Choice = Total

1. Rolleston Brass (Raynor Martin): 96/49/96 = 241.0

2. Rangiora RSA Club (Dwayne Bloomfield): 92/48/91 = 231.0

3. Te Awamutu Go Bus Brass (Sarah Carroll): 85/47/93 = 225.0

4. Upper Hutt Brass (Jim Downey): 88/46/84 = 218.0

5. Howick Brass (Matthew Verrill): 81/42/94 = 217.0

6. North Shore Brass Academy (Liam Wright): 86/45/85 = 216.0*

7. Papakura City Brass (Adrian Raven): 84/44/88 = 216.0

8. Wodonga Brass (Fenella O'Sullivan): 82/43/87 = 212.0

9. Palmerston North (Keenan Buchanan): 83/41/86 = 210.0

* Set work mark takes precedence

Best Test Piece Performance: Rolleston Brass

Best Sacred Item Performance: Rolleston Brass

Best Own Choice Performance: Rolleston Brass

D Grade:

Set Work Sacred Item: Elegy (Fraser Bremner)

Adjudicator: Helen Williams

Sacred item/Own choice/Stage March = Total

1. Brass Whanganui Concert Brass (Ray Farrow): 93/96/95 = 284.0

2. Tonga College Community Band (Sione Hapa): 92/95/96 = 283.0

3. Lighthouse Brass (N/K): 95/94/93 = 282.0

4. Buzzing Brass Wellington (Byron Newton): 94/93/94 = 281.0

5. Koru Brass Hamilton (Michelle Panko): 90/92/91 = 273.0

6. New Brighton Silver (Lachlan Grant): 89/91/90 = 270.0

7. Kumeu Brass (Linda Heart Filimoehala): 88/89/92 = 269.0

8. Masterton District Brass (N/K): 91/88/89 = 268.0

Youth Grade:

Own choice

Adjudicator: Helen Williams

Set Work/Sacred item/Own Choice = Total

1. Tonga College Brass (Sione Harper): 96/95 = 191

2= Auckland City Youth (Xiaoyang Hu): 94/93 = 187

2= Maamaloa Youth Brass (Tevita Moli Unga): 93/94 = 187

3= Buzzing Brass Wellington (Byron Newton): 91/92 = 183

3= Marlborough Youth Brass (Robert Evers): 91/92 = 183

Best Soloist: (cornet) — Tonga College Brass

Solo Champions:



Open Champion of Champions: Byron Newton (Buzzing Brass Wellington)

Junior Champion of Champions: Keina Rollinson (Woolston Brass)

Masters Champion: John Sullivan (North Shore Brass)

Open Slow Melody: Kevin Hickman (Woolston Brass)

Invitation Slow Melody: Aisha Leitner (North Shore Brass)

Junior Slow Melody: William Stewart (Wodonga Brass)

Championship Cornet: David Maas (Levin & District)



Open Soprano: Jonty Zydenbos (Hutt City Brass)

Open Cornet: Toby Pringle (Wellington Brass)

Open Flugel: Kevn Hickman (Woolston Brass)

Open Horn: Mike Ford (Wellington Brass)

Open Baritone: Cameron James (Hamilton City Brass)

Open Euphonium: Byron Newton (Buzzing Brass Wellington)

Open Trombone: Aishah Leitner (North Shore Brass)

Open Bass Trombone: Benji Pickering (St Kilda Brass)

Open Eb Bass: Joel Williams (Woolston Brass)

Open Bb Bass: Lachlan Grant (Woolston Brass)

Open Percussion: Sho Kubota (Woolston Brass)