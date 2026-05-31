Results: 2026 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday

The official results from each venue have now been announced with confirmation of the overall winners being released in due course.

The official results from each of the venues have been released with further details to follow with the confirmation of the overall Area prizes.

Prize Fund and Venues



Saddleworth & Oldham Area Prize Fund:

Area Open Champion: £2,500, 2nd: £1,000, 3rd: £750

Local Area Champion: £750, 2nd: £600, 3rd: £400

Youth: £250

Delph:

Main Prize: £1,250

Prize Fund: £5,450

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

80 bands (up 5 from 2025)

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (£1,250)

2. Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£825)

3. Desford Colliery (£550)

4. GUS Band (£325)

5. Milnrow (£250)

6. Aldbourne (£200)

Seventh Prize: British Army Catterick (£150)

Best Non-Championship Band: Turas (£150)

Best First Section Band: MB Berne (£150)

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill (£150)

Best Third Section Band: BMP (Goodshaw) (£150)

Best Fourth Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£150)

Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle (£150)

Runner-up: Uppermill (£100)

Best Local Band: Boarshurst (£150)

Runner-up: Delph (£100)

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£150)

Runner-up: Tewit Youth (£100)

Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick (£50)

Best Soprano: GUS Band (£50)

Best Trombones: Brighouse & Rastrick (£100)

Best Euphonium: Desford Colliery (£50)

Best Bass Trombone: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£50)

Best Basses: Milnrow (£50)

Denshaw:

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,420

Adjudicator: Allan Holdsworth

61 Bands (up 6 from 2025)

1. Black Dyke Band (£1,000)

2. Brighouse & Rastrick (£600)

3. British Army Band Catterick (£400)

4. Wardle Anderson Brass (£200)

5. Hammonds (£150)

6. Valley Brass

Best First Section Band: Valley Brass (£150)

Runner-up: Elland Silver (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Slaithwaite (£150)

Runner-up: Ellington Colliery (£100)

Best Third Section Band: BMP (Goodshaw) (£150)

Runner-up: Littleborough (£100)

Best Fourth Section Band: Pendeen Silver (£150)

Runner-up: Uttoxeter Town (£100)

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£150)

Runner-up: HD9 Community Youth (£100)

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver (£150)

Runner-up: Uppermill (£125)

Best Local Band: Milnrow (£125)

Best non-UK Band: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£100)

Best Scratch Band: A.S.B. (£100)

Spot Prize: Will's Big Stag Brass (£100)

Best Euphonium: Black Dyke Band (£40)

Best Basses: Black Dyke Band (£40)

Best Soprano: Brighouse & Rastrick (£40)

Diggle:

Main Prize: £800

Prize Fund: £3,690

Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison

64 Bands (up 6 from 2025)

1. Hepworth (£800)

2. Hammonds (£500)

3. GUS Band (£400)

4. Chav Brass (£275)

5. British Army Band Catterick

6. Marsden Silver

Best First/Second Section Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£150)

Runner-up: Uppermill (£100)

Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Penrith Town (£150)

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Brass (£120)

Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle Community (£125)

Holden Cup: Milnrow (£100)

Best Unregistered Band: British Army Catterick (£100)

Peter Blacker Prize: Pendeen Silver (£60)

Most Entertaining Band: Bangor University (£100)

Best Band on March: Brass Band FM Knutwil (£100)

Best Solo Cornet: Hepworth (£30)

Best Euphonium: Chav Brass (£30)

Best Soprano: Leyland (£30)

Best Bass Section: Hammonds (£60)

Best Instrumentalist not on Championship Section: British Army Catterick (£50)

Best Youth Soloist: Oldham Music Centre Brass (£50)

Dobcross:

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,210

Adjudicator: Stephen Tighe

Not confirmed: (61 in 2025)

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (£1,000)

2. Chav Brass (£750)

3. Milnrow (£500)

Best First Section Band: Bilton Silver (Rugby) (£150)

Runner-up: RBB Bern (£75)

Best Second Section Band: Dobcross Silver (£150)

Runner-up: MG Knutwill (£75)

Best Third Section Band: MG Pfaffnau (£150)

Runner-up: New Forest Brass (£75)

Best Fourth Section Band: Diggle Community Brass (£150)

Runner-up: Spydeberg Brass (£75)

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£100)

Runner-up: Delph Youth (£100)

Best Overseas Band: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£100)

Best Local Band: Milnrow (£100)

Best Saddleworth Band: Dobcross Silver (£100)

Best in Whit Friday Walks: Boarshurst Silver (£75)

Most Entertaining Band: BMP (Goodshaw) (£100)

Best Soloist: Brighouse & Rastrick (principal cornet) (£100)

Best Bass Section: Chav Brass (£75)

Best Youth Soloist: Dobcross Youth (principal cornet) (£30)

Best Local Youth Soloist: Delph Youth Band (principal cornet) (£30)

First Band to play: British Army Band Catterick (£50)

Last to play: Dobcross Silver (£30)

Friezland:

excluding Championship, First and Second Section

Main Prize: £200

Prize Fund: £1,150

Adjudicator: T. Newbigging

44 Bands (up 8 from 2025)

1. Queensbury Music Centre (£200)

2. Littleborough (£100)

3. VBS (Poynton) (£50)

4. Clockface Miners Heritage

5. Camden Lock Band

6. New Forest Brass

Best Fourth Section Band: N/K (£150)

Runner-up: N/K (£100)

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth (£150)

Runner-up: N/K (£100)

Entertainment Prize: Oldham Music Centre Youth (£50)

Deportment Prize: Pendeen Silver (£50)

Best University Band: Universities of Sheffield (£100)

Best Cornet: Queensbury Music Centre (£50)

Best Basses: Avonbank Brass (£50)

Greenfield:

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,570

Adjudicator: Chris Wormald

67 Bands (down 2 from 2025)

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (£1,000)

2. Black Dyke Band (£750)

3. Leyland (£500)

Best First Section Band: Blackburn & Darwen (£400)

Runner-up: Marsden Silver Prize (£200)

Best Second Section: Delph (£180)

Runner-up: Uppermill (£150)

Best Third Section Band: Clockface Miners Heritage (£130)

Runner-up: St John's Band (Mossley) (£100)

Best Fourth Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group (£100)

Runner-up: Dereham Band (£80)

Third place: Greenfield Band (£60)

Best Youth Section Band: Tewit Silver Youth (£50)

Runner-up: Delph Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£50)

Best Local Band Fourt Section and Youth: St John's Band (Mossley) (£50)

Best Saddleworth Band: Delph Band (£50)

Best Saddleworth Youth Band: Delph Youth Band (£50)

Best Overseas Band: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£50)

Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick (£100)

Best Euphonium: Brighouse & Rastrick (£100)

Best Youth Soloist: Tewit Silver Youth (£50)

Grotton:

Main Prize: £800

Prize Fund: £3,400

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

63 Bands (up 16 from 2025)

1. Hepworth (£800)

2. Black Dyke Band (£400)

3. Leyland (£200)

4. Rothwell Temperance (£150)

5. Carlton Main Frickley

6. Marsden Silver Prize

Best First Section Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£175)

Runner-up: Blackburn & Darwen (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Delph (£175)

Runner-up: Slaithwaite (£75)

Best Third Section Band: Clockface Miners Heritage (£175)

Runner-up: Littleborough (£75)

Best Fourth Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£175)

Runner-up: Dobcross Brass Monkeys (£75)

Best Youth Band: Tewit Silver Youth (£175)

Runner-up: Dobcross Youth (£75)

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£175)

Runner-up: Littleborough (£75)

Best Scratch Band: Orskog Brass (£125)

Best University Band: University of York Brass

Deportment Prize: FM Knutwill

Youth Deportment Prize: Dobcross Youth Training



Best Cornet: Black Dyke Band

Best Soprano: Leyland

Lydgate:

Main Prize: £1,400

Prize Fund: £4,785

Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield

81 Bands (up 9 from 2025)

1. Black Dyke Band (£1,400)

2. Brighouse & Rastrick (£900)

3. Hepworth (£600)

4. Hammonds

5. Milnrow

6. Leyland

Best First Section Band: Elland Silver

Runner-up: Marsden Silver Prize

Best Second Section Band: Hawk Green

Runner-up: Lewes Band

Best Third Section Band: Knaresborough Silver

Runner-up: BMP (Goodshaw)

Best Fourth Section Band: Penrith Town

Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scouts

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Runner-up: Marsden Silver Prize

Best Scratch Band: Turas Brass

Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick

Best Euphonium: Hammonds

Best Trombones: Hepworth

Best Basses: Black Dyke Band

Best Youth Soprano: Oldham Music Centre

Deportment Prize: British Army Catterick

Junior Deportment Prize: Oldham Music Centre

Lees & Springhead:

Main Prize: £700

Prize Fund: £2,105

Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

Not confirmed (37 in 2025)

1. Black Dyke Band (£700)

2. Aldbourne (£350)

3. Ratby Co-operative (£200)

Best First Section Band: RBB Bern (£75)

Runner-up: Lindley Band (£50)

Best Second Section Band: Delph (£75)

Runner-up: Slaithwaite (£50)

Best Third Section Band: Knaresborough Silver (£75)

Runner-up: Littleborough (£50)

Best Fourth Section Band: Driffield Silver (£75)

Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£50)

Best Youth Band: Not awarded

Runner-up: Not awarded

Best Local Band: Delph (£75)

Best in OMBC: Dobcross Silver (£50)

Deportment Prize: RBB Bern (£50)

Youth Deportment Prize: Tewit Silver Youth (£50)

Spot Prize: Slaithwaite (£100)

Best Cornet: Black Dyke Band (£25)

Best Euphonium: Black Dyke Band (£25)

Scouthead & Austerlands:

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,710

Adjudicator: Jonathan Pippen

74 Bands (up 9 from 2025)

1. Leyland (£1,000)

2. Rothwell Temperance (£500)

3. Hepworth (£400)

4. Woodfalls (£300)

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)

Runner-up: York Railway Institute (£100)

Third place: Elland Silver (£50)

Best Second Section Band: Dobcross Silver (£150)

Runner-up: To be confirmed (£100)

Third place: To be confirmed (£50)

Best Third Section Band: Long Eaton Silver (£150)

Runner-up: MG Pfaffrau (£100)

Third place: Hangleton (£50)

Best Fourth Section Band: Greenfield (£150)

Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£100)

Third place: Diggle Community (£50)

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£150)

Runner-up: Delph Youth (£100)

Third place: Tewit Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Milnrow (£150)

Runner-up: Slaithwaite (£100)

Third place: Dobcross Youth (£50)

Best Saddleworth Band: Dobcross Silver (£150)

Runner-up: Boarshurst Silver (£100)

Third place: Greenfield (£50)

Best Overseas Band: Brass Band Burgemusik Luzern (£100)

First Band to play: Ratby Co-operative Mid (£30)

Best Deportment Prize: British Army Catterick (£100)

Best Youth Deportment Prize: Tewit Youth (£50)

Best Soloist: Hepworth (£30)

Best Soprano: Woodfalls (£30)

Best Bass Trombone: Rothwell Temperance (£30)

Best Bass Section: Leyland (£50)

Uppermill:

Main Prize: £1,250

Prize Fund: £5,325

Adjudicator: Benjamin Richeton

56 Bands (down 3 from 2025)

1. Hepworth (£1,250)

2. Black Dyke Band (£750)

3. Leyland (£500)

4. Brighouse & Rastrick (£250)

5. KNDS Fairey

6. GUS Band

Best First Section Band: Valley Brass (£200)

Runner-up: Blackburn & Darwen (£150)

Best Second Section Band: Royal Buckley (£200)

Runner-up: FM Knutwil (£150)

Best Third Section Band: MG Pfaffnau (£200)

Runner-up: Hangleton (£150)

Best Fourth Section Band: Dobcross Brass Monkey (£200)

Runner-up: Pillowell Silver (£150)

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth (£200)

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£150)

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver (£150)

Best University Band: Universities of Sheffield Brass (£150)

Deportment Prize: Uppermill (£100)

Most Entertaining Band: Tartan Brass (£100)