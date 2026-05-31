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Results: 2026 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday

The official results from each venue have now been announced with confirmation of the overall winners being released in due course.

Saddleworth
  The official results from each venue have now been confirmed

Sunday, 31 May 2026

        

The official results from each of the venues have been released with further details to follow with the confirmation of the overall Area prizes.

Prize Fund and Venues


Saddleworth & Oldham Area Prize Fund:
Area Open Champion: £2,500, 2nd: £1,000, 3rd: £750
Local Area Champion: £750, 2nd: £600, 3rd: £400
Youth: £250

Delph:

Main Prize: £1,250
Prize Fund: £5,450
Adjudicator: Leigh Baker
80 bands (up 5 from 2025)

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (£1,250)
2. Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£825)
3. Desford Colliery (£550)
4. GUS Band (£325)
5. Milnrow (£250)
6. Aldbourne (£200)

Seventh Prize: British Army Catterick (£150)

Best Non-Championship Band: Turas (£150)
Best First Section Band: MB Berne (£150)
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill (£150)
Best Third Section Band: BMP (Goodshaw) (£150)
Best Fourth Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£150)

Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle (£150)
Runner-up: Uppermill (£100)

Best Local Band: Boarshurst (£150)
Runner-up: Delph (£100)

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£150)
Runner-up: Tewit Youth (£100)

Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick (£50)
Best Soprano: GUS Band (£50)
Best Trombones: Brighouse & Rastrick (£100)
Best Euphonium: Desford Colliery (£50)
Best Bass Trombone: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£50)
Best Basses: Milnrow (£50)

Denshaw:

Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,420
Adjudicator: Allan Holdsworth
61 Bands (up 6 from 2025)

1. Black Dyke Band (£1,000)
2. Brighouse & Rastrick (£600)
3. British Army Band Catterick (£400)
4. Wardle Anderson Brass (£200)
5. Hammonds (£150)
6. Valley Brass

Best First Section Band: Valley Brass (£150)
Runner-up: Elland Silver (£100)
Best Second Section Band: Slaithwaite (£150)
Runner-up: Ellington Colliery (£100)
Best Third Section Band: BMP (Goodshaw) (£150)
Runner-up: Littleborough (£100)
Best Fourth Section Band: Pendeen Silver (£150)
Runner-up: Uttoxeter Town (£100)
Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£150)
Runner-up: HD9 Community Youth (£100)

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver (£150)
Runner-up: Uppermill (£125)

Best Local Band: Milnrow (£125)
Best non-UK Band: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£100)

Best Scratch Band: A.S.B. (£100)
Spot Prize: Will's Big Stag Brass (£100)

Best Euphonium: Black Dyke Band (£40)
Best Basses: Black Dyke Band (£40)
Best Soprano: Brighouse & Rastrick (£40)

Diggle:

Main Prize: £800
Prize Fund: £3,690
Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison
64 Bands (up 6 from 2025)

1. Hepworth (£800)
2. Hammonds (£500)
3. GUS Band (£400)
4. Chav Brass (£275)
5. British Army Band Catterick
6. Marsden Silver

Best First/Second Section Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£150)
Runner-up: Uppermill (£100)
Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Penrith Town (£150)
Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Brass (£120)
Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle Community (£125)
Holden Cup: Milnrow (£100)
Best Unregistered Band: British Army Catterick (£100)
Peter Blacker Prize: Pendeen Silver (£60)

Most Entertaining Band: Bangor University (£100)
Best Band on March: Brass Band FM Knutwil (£100)

Best Solo Cornet: Hepworth (£30)
Best Euphonium: Chav Brass (£30)
Best Soprano: Leyland (£30)
Best Bass Section: Hammonds (£60)
Best Instrumentalist not on Championship Section: British Army Catterick (£50)
Best Youth Soloist: Oldham Music Centre Brass (£50)

Dobcross:

Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,210
Adjudicator: Stephen Tighe
Not confirmed: (61 in 2025)

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (£1,000)
2. Chav Brass (£750)
3. Milnrow (£500)

Best First Section Band: Bilton Silver (Rugby) (£150)
Runner-up: RBB Bern (£75)
Best Second Section Band: Dobcross Silver (£150)
Runner-up: MG Knutwill (£75)
Best Third Section Band: MG Pfaffnau (£150)
Runner-up: New Forest Brass (£75)
Best Fourth Section Band: Diggle Community Brass (£150)
Runner-up: Spydeberg Brass (£75)
Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£100)
Runner-up: Delph Youth (£100)

Best Overseas Band: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£100)
Best Local Band: Milnrow (£100)
Best Saddleworth Band: Dobcross Silver (£100)
Best in Whit Friday Walks: Boarshurst Silver (£75)
Most Entertaining Band: BMP (Goodshaw) (£100)

Best Soloist: Brighouse & Rastrick (principal cornet) (£100)
Best Bass Section: Chav Brass (£75)
Best Youth Soloist: Dobcross Youth (principal cornet) (£30)
Best Local Youth Soloist: Delph Youth Band (principal cornet) (£30)

First Band to play: British Army Band Catterick (£50)
Last to play: Dobcross Silver (£30)

Friezland:

excluding Championship, First and Second Section
Main Prize: £200
Prize Fund: £1,150
Adjudicator: T. Newbigging
44 Bands (up 8 from 2025)

1. Queensbury Music Centre (£200)
2. Littleborough (£100)
3. VBS (Poynton) (£50)
4. Clockface Miners Heritage
5. Camden Lock Band
6. New Forest Brass

Best Fourth Section Band: N/K (£150)
Runner-up: N/K (£100)

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth (£150)
Runner-up: N/K (£100)
Entertainment Prize: Oldham Music Centre Youth (£50)
Deportment Prize: Pendeen Silver (£50)
Best University Band: Universities of Sheffield (£100)

Best Cornet: Queensbury Music Centre (£50)
Best Basses: Avonbank Brass (£50)

Greenfield:

Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,570
Adjudicator: Chris Wormald
67 Bands (down 2 from 2025)

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (£1,000)
2. Black Dyke Band (£750)
3. Leyland (£500)

Best First Section Band: Blackburn & Darwen (£400)
Runner-up: Marsden Silver Prize (£200)
Best Second Section: Delph (£180)
Runner-up: Uppermill (£150)
Best Third Section Band: Clockface Miners Heritage (£130)
Runner-up: St John's Band (Mossley) (£100)
Best Fourth Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group (£100)
Runner-up: Dereham Band (£80)
Third place: Greenfield Band (£60)
Best Youth Section Band: Tewit Silver Youth (£50)
Runner-up: Delph Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£50)
Best Local Band Fourt Section and Youth: St John's Band (Mossley) (£50)
Best Saddleworth Band: Delph Band (£50)
Best Saddleworth Youth Band: Delph Youth Band (£50)
Best Overseas Band: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£50)

Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick (£100)
Best Euphonium: Brighouse & Rastrick (£100)
Best Youth Soloist: Tewit Silver Youth (£50)

Grotton:

Main Prize: £800
Prize Fund: £3,400
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
63 Bands (up 16 from 2025)

1. Hepworth (£800)
2. Black Dyke Band (£400)
3. Leyland (£200)
4. Rothwell Temperance (£150)
5. Carlton Main Frickley
6. Marsden Silver Prize

Best First Section Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£175)
Runner-up: Blackburn & Darwen (£100)
Best Second Section Band: Delph (£175)
Runner-up: Slaithwaite (£75)
Best Third Section Band: Clockface Miners Heritage (£175)
Runner-up: Littleborough (£75)
Best Fourth Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£175)
Runner-up: Dobcross Brass Monkeys (£75)
Best Youth Band: Tewit Silver Youth (£175)
Runner-up: Dobcross Youth (£75)

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£175)
Runner-up: Littleborough (£75)
Best Scratch Band: Orskog Brass (£125)
Best University Band: University of York Brass
Deportment Prize: FM Knutwill
Youth Deportment Prize: Dobcross Youth Training

Best Cornet: Black Dyke Band
Best Soprano: Leyland

Lydgate:

Main Prize: £1,400
Prize Fund: £4,785
Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield
81 Bands (up 9 from 2025)

1. Black Dyke Band (£1,400)
2. Brighouse & Rastrick (£900)
3. Hepworth (£600)
4. Hammonds
5. Milnrow
6. Leyland

Best First Section Band: Elland Silver
Runner-up: Marsden Silver Prize
Best Second Section Band: Hawk Green
Runner-up: Lewes Band
Best Third Section Band: Knaresborough Silver
Runner-up: BMP (Goodshaw)
Best Fourth Section Band: Penrith Town
Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scouts
Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre

Best Local Band: Milnrow
Runner-up: Marsden Silver Prize
Best Scratch Band: Turas Brass

Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Hammonds
Best Trombones: Hepworth
Best Basses: Black Dyke Band
Best Youth Soprano: Oldham Music Centre

Deportment Prize: British Army Catterick
Junior Deportment Prize: Oldham Music Centre

Lees & Springhead:

Main Prize: £700
Prize Fund: £2,105
Adjudicator: Alan Fernie
Not confirmed (37 in 2025)

1. Black Dyke Band (£700)
2. Aldbourne (£350)
3. Ratby Co-operative (£200)

Best First Section Band: RBB Bern (£75)
Runner-up: Lindley Band (£50)
Best Second Section Band: Delph (£75)
Runner-up: Slaithwaite (£50)
Best Third Section Band: Knaresborough Silver (£75)
Runner-up: Littleborough (£50)
Best Fourth Section Band: Driffield Silver (£75)
Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£50)
Best Youth Band: Not awarded
Runner-up: Not awarded

Best Local Band: Delph (£75)
Best in OMBC: Dobcross Silver (£50)

Deportment Prize: RBB Bern (£50)
Youth Deportment Prize: Tewit Silver Youth (£50)

Spot Prize: Slaithwaite (£100)

Best Cornet: Black Dyke Band (£25)
Best Euphonium: Black Dyke Band (£25)

Scouthead & Austerlands:

Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,710
Adjudicator: Jonathan Pippen
74 Bands (up 9 from 2025)

1. Leyland (£1,000)
2. Rothwell Temperance (£500)
3. Hepworth (£400)
4. Woodfalls (£300)

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)
Runner-up: York Railway Institute (£100)
Third place: Elland Silver (£50)
Best Second Section Band: Dobcross Silver (£150)
Runner-up: To be confirmed (£100)
Third place: To be confirmed (£50)
Best Third Section Band: Long Eaton Silver (£150)
Runner-up: MG Pfaffrau (£100)
Third place: Hangleton (£50)
Best Fourth Section Band: Greenfield (£150)
Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£100)
Third place: Diggle Community (£50)
Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£150)
Runner-up: Delph Youth (£100)
Third place: Tewit Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Milnrow (£150)
Runner-up: Slaithwaite (£100)
Third place: Dobcross Youth (£50)

Best Saddleworth Band: Dobcross Silver (£150)
Runner-up: Boarshurst Silver (£100)
Third place: Greenfield (£50)

Best Overseas Band: Brass Band Burgemusik Luzern (£100)
First Band to play: Ratby Co-operative Mid (£30)

Best Deportment Prize: British Army Catterick (£100)
Best Youth Deportment Prize: Tewit Youth (£50)

Best Soloist: Hepworth (£30)
Best Soprano: Woodfalls (£30)
Best Bass Trombone: Rothwell Temperance (£30)
Best Bass Section: Leyland (£50)

Uppermill:

Main Prize: £1,250
Prize Fund: £5,325
Adjudicator: Benjamin Richeton
56 Bands (down 3 from 2025)

1. Hepworth (£1,250)
2. Black Dyke Band (£750)
3. Leyland (£500)
4. Brighouse & Rastrick (£250)
5. KNDS Fairey
6. GUS Band

Best First Section Band: Valley Brass (£200)
Runner-up: Blackburn & Darwen (£150)
Best Second Section Band: Royal Buckley (£200)
Runner-up: FM Knutwil (£150)
Best Third Section Band: MG Pfaffnau (£200)
Runner-up: Hangleton (£150)
Best Fourth Section Band: Dobcross Brass Monkey (£200)
Runner-up: Pillowell Silver (£150)
Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth (£200)

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£150)
Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver (£150)
Best University Band: Universities of Sheffield Brass (£150)

Deportment Prize: Uppermill (£100)
Most Entertaining Band: Tartan Brass (£100)

        

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