              

*
banner

News

Conductors enjoy Gray and Black inspiration

Russell Gray and Stuart Black take the lead on the Scotsman's latest conducting course.

Russell Gray
  Russell Gray and Stuart Black led the delegates on the course

Saturday, 30 May 2026

        

Fifteen aspiring conductors recently took the opportunity to work alongside Russell Gray and associate Stuart Black on his latest Conducting Workshop initiative in association with Bathgate Band and Bathgate Youth Band.

The weekend was packed hard work, musical insight and inspiration as the Yamaha artist led conductors at various stages of their emerging conducting careers through different aspects of their craft — from technique and language of gesture, to rehearsal etiquette and efficiency, compering, and the art of critical listening.

Uplifting experience

Speaking about the event, the Yamaha Artist said: "Once again it has been such an uplifting experience to work with conductors all eager to broaden their skills and understanding.

It was particularly pleasing that we had delegates not just from the UK but also from Canada, Japan, Hong Kong and Portugal. The universal language of music making drew us all through in such a supportive atmosphere."

Foundation

He added: "The foundation course is especially important, and I was so pleased to see it return after a year's break. Five aspiring conductors worked with Stuart whose understanding and encouragement was outstanding. The concert finale endorsed not only the hard work of each delegate but also the undoubted talent each possesses."

One of those was Rita Arendz who travelled from Ontario. She said: "The course was a fantastic experience and an important part of my musical journey.

Russell has a gift for demystifying baton technique and building confidence on the podium. Working with the excellent players of Bathgate Band gave me the perfect opportunity to immediately apply the skills learned throughout the weekend.

The warm hospitality of the Scottish brass band community and the camaraderie among delegates made the journey truly worthwhile."

The course was a fantastic experience and an important part of my musical journeyRita Arendz

Unmissable

Another who enjoyed the experience was Salvatore Ruffino, who added: "As someone with limited conducting experience, this course was both a challenge and an unmissable opportunity.

I gained a real insight into the language of conducting and learned so much throughout the weekend.

The guidance was excellent and suited participants of all levels. My thanks go to Robert Mitchell for encouraging me to take part, and to Bathgate Band for their outstanding hospitality and incredibly patient musicians."

Delegates

Those who enjoyed the experience were Adam Foreman, Gillian Reid, Ian Elston Jamie Wallace, Angus Gray, Jess Purbrick, Jodie Wood, Joey Wong, Joao Tavares, Megan Bousfield, Nanako Kamei, Yotaro Sakamoto, Rita Arendz, Salvatore Ruffino and Cartriona Melville-Mason.

        

TAGS: Bathgate

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Russell Gray

Conductors enjoy Gray and Black inspiration

May 30 • Russell Gray and Stuart Black take the lead on the Scotsman's latest conducting course.

Tyler Clark

Clark completes musical journey at Whitburn

May 30 • Young tenor horn star Tyler Clark is the latest success story of the Whitburn Player Pathway Programme.

Freckleton

Glew secures top seat at Freckleton

May 30 • One of the North West banding's emerging talents has been appointed principal cornet at Freckleton Band.

bRASS cRUISE

Fancy a cruise with a difference?

May 30 • You can book early for the 2027 Brass Cruise — and you can bring your instrument too.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Regent Hall Concerts - Ithaca Brass

Tuesday 2 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Yorkshire Imperial - Roger Webster & The Colne Valley Male Voice Choir

Saturday 6 June • St George's Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Ascot Brass - Vanguard Quartet from "Royal Harmonics"

Saturday 6 June • St Michael and All Angels Church St Michaels Green, Grenfell Road Beaconsfield HP9 2BP

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

May 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team. . We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, under the baton of MD Jim Henson, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Chinnor Silver

May 28 • Our COMMUNITY BAND meets again on Monday(1st) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to come along and join us in a relaxed and friendly rehearsal.. What is not to like = wont effect your no1 band ,its free and with coffee and cake

Otley Brass Association

May 26 • Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a new member for their front row cornets (position negotiable).. . This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our MD, Martyn Beecham.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top