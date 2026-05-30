Conductors enjoy Gray and Black inspiration

Russell Gray and Stuart Black take the lead on the Scotsman's latest conducting course.

Fifteen aspiring conductors recently took the opportunity to work alongside Russell Gray and associate Stuart Black on his latest Conducting Workshop initiative in association with Bathgate Band and Bathgate Youth Band.

The weekend was packed hard work, musical insight and inspiration as the Yamaha artist led conductors at various stages of their emerging conducting careers through different aspects of their craft — from technique and language of gesture, to rehearsal etiquette and efficiency, compering, and the art of critical listening.

Uplifting experience

Speaking about the event, the Yamaha Artist said: "Once again it has been such an uplifting experience to work with conductors all eager to broaden their skills and understanding.

It was particularly pleasing that we had delegates not just from the UK but also from Canada, Japan, Hong Kong and Portugal. The universal language of music making drew us all through in such a supportive atmosphere."

Foundation

He added: "The foundation course is especially important, and I was so pleased to see it return after a year's break. Five aspiring conductors worked with Stuart whose understanding and encouragement was outstanding. The concert finale endorsed not only the hard work of each delegate but also the undoubted talent each possesses."

One of those was Rita Arendz who travelled from Ontario. She said: "The course was a fantastic experience and an important part of my musical journey.

Russell has a gift for demystifying baton technique and building confidence on the podium. Working with the excellent players of Bathgate Band gave me the perfect opportunity to immediately apply the skills learned throughout the weekend.

The warm hospitality of the Scottish brass band community and the camaraderie among delegates made the journey truly worthwhile."

The course was a fantastic experience and an important part of my musical journey Rita Arendz

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Unmissable

Another who enjoyed the experience was Salvatore Ruffino, who added: "As someone with limited conducting experience, this course was both a challenge and an unmissable opportunity.

I gained a real insight into the language of conducting and learned so much throughout the weekend.

The guidance was excellent and suited participants of all levels. My thanks go to Robert Mitchell for encouraging me to take part, and to Bathgate Band for their outstanding hospitality and incredibly patient musicians."

Delegates

Those who enjoyed the experience were Adam Foreman, Gillian Reid, Ian Elston Jamie Wallace, Angus Gray, Jess Purbrick, Jodie Wood, Joey Wong, Joao Tavares, Megan Bousfield, Nanako Kamei, Yotaro Sakamoto, Rita Arendz, Salvatore Ruffino and Cartriona Melville-Mason.