Fancy a cruise with a difference?

You can book early for the 2027 Brass Cruise — and you can bring your instrument too.

If you want to enjoy a different musical experience next Summer then why not sign up for the Brass Cruise.

You can now reserve you cabin place for the cruise which takes a round trip from Venice to Kotor, Brindisi, Spilt and back to Venice from the 27th April to 2nd May 2027.

Be a part

5 nights, 4 cities and plenty of music with a German oompah feel with musicians from the Woodstock globetrotter group who both provide entertainment and welcome you to play your part too.

You can now book from June 8th to secure your place, and as a pre-booker, you will have secured a non-binding early booking advantage.

1. Select cabin category

It's best to check the website and available cabin categories now. Inside cabin or suite with balcony? Drink upgrade included or not? Traveling by car or bus?

2. Booking link available on June 8th at 10:00am

On June 8th at exactly 10:00 AM, an email with the booking link will arrive, allowing first access to the best rooms

3. General booking opens June 10th

Don't want to pre-register — no problem make your booking via the website:

https://www.brasscruise.com/programm/

2027 Route:

April 27th: Venice (Departure & Embarkation)

April 28th: Sea Day (Music programme on board)

April 29th: Kotor (shore trip in Montenegro)

April 30th: Brindisi (shore trip Italy, Apulia)

May 1st: Split (shore trip in Croatia)

May 2nd: Venice (Return and disembarkation)