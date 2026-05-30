Glew secures top seat at Freckleton

One of the North West banding's emerging talents has been appointed principal cornet at Freckleton Band.

The Freckleton Band has welcomed the signing of 16-year-old Joseph Glew as their new Principal Cornet.

The North West Championship Section ensemble stated that they were, "excited for him to bring his energy and experience to the team."

NYBBGB

A product of the Red Admiral Music Academy under the guidance of Daniel Brooks and more recently Andrew Lofthouse, Joseph has already gained a number of notable personal accolades on his short musical journey in playing with the likes of the Lancashire Youth Band, Elland Silver Youth and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain. He is now preparing to study A levels in Music Performance and Music Production.

Flourish

In welcoming him to the band, MD, John Atkinson, said: "For a player so young, he has a maturity to his playing beyond his years and has so much potential.

I'm looking forward to working more closely with Joe and seeing him flourish."