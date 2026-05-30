Clark completes musical journey at Whitburn

Young tenor horn star Tyler Clark is the latest success story of the Whitburn Player Pathway Programme.

Scottish champions Whitburn has announced the signing of tenor horn player Tyler Clark.

Tyler is a product of the innovative Whitburn Band Player Pathway programme, which started in 2013 with the aim of nurturing players through the organisation — from their first notes in Whitburn Wee Band through its Youth Band, Heartlands Band and senior ensemble.

Journey

He is the fourth players in the last few years to complete the journey, one which is providing the band with an invaluable source of talent.

Tyler started playing aged of nine, before joining West Lothian Schools Band in 2019. He has since progressed through the youth and Heartlands ensembles under the guidance of Player Pathway MD Caroline Farren, as well as becoming a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland.

He also enjoyed gaining further experience with Kirkintilloch Kelvin Band and showcased his emerging solo talents by winning the West Lothian Young Musician award in 2025. The 19-year-old now joins his mentor Caroline, Andrew McMillan and Iain Fleming in Whitburn's horn section.

I'm looking forward to joining the band I've aspired to be part of since starting at Whitburn Youth Band, and I'm excited about what the future holds Tyler Clark

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Looking forward

Tyler said: "I'm looking forward to joining the band I've aspired to be part of since starting at Whitburn Youth Band, and I'm excited about what the future holds."

In response, Whitburn Band Chairperson Charlie Farren, added: "We're delighted to welcome Tyler to the band — the fourth pathway player to do so. He has worked very hard for a long time to achieve his goal, and we are very excited about his future. His signing is a testament to the success of our Player Pathway programme."