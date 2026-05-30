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Double top for Williams at Urdd

Conductor Dylan Williams led Ysgol Bontnewydd and Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen to repeat success at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Anglesey.

Ysgol
  Ysgol Bontnewydd claimed a 12th title

Saturday, 30 May 2026

        

The pupils of Ysgol Bontnewydd Band in Caernarfon have celebrated a 12th Urdd Eisteddfod brass band title in Anglesey.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru is a national youth organisation with over 55,000 members between the ages of 8 — 25 yrs old which since 1922 has provided a stage from youngsters to express themselves through various artistic mediums — including brass ensembles.

Directed by Dyland Williams who teaches pupils in the area, Ysgol Bontnewydd Band performed 'Gonna fly now' 'Run' and 'Peter Gunn'.

Double success

It proved to be a double success for Dylan had earlier led Caernarfon's Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen Band to a fourth consecutive victory in the under 19 band category. The 75 player strong ensemble played 'Eye of the Tiger', 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'I'm still Standing'.

        

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