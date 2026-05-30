Double top for Williams at Urdd

Conductor Dylan Williams led Ysgol Bontnewydd and Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen to repeat success at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Anglesey.

The pupils of Ysgol Bontnewydd Band in Caernarfon have celebrated a 12th Urdd Eisteddfod brass band title in Anglesey.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru is a national youth organisation with over 55,000 members between the ages of 8 — 25 yrs old which since 1922 has provided a stage from youngsters to express themselves through various artistic mediums — including brass ensembles.

Directed by Dyland Williams who teaches pupils in the area, Ysgol Bontnewydd Band performed 'Gonna fly now' 'Run' and 'Peter Gunn'.

Double success

It proved to be a double success for Dylan had earlier led Caernarfon's Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen Band to a fourth consecutive victory in the under 19 band category. The 75 player strong ensemble played 'Eye of the Tiger', 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'I'm still Standing'.