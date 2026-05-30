New band formed after Festival Brass spilt

Antwerp Brass has been formed after a major split from former Belgian champion Festival Brass after their European Championship appearance in Linz — led by Guy Audenaert and Harmen Vanhoorne.

Antwerp Brass, created with the aim to eventually to become one of Belgium's leading contesting ensembles has announced the first details of its ambitious plans.

Formed following a split within former Belgian National Champion Festival Brass, it is being spearheaded by musicians and composers, Nick Van Elsen, Ward Dierick and Guy Audenaert.

Not looking back

Explaining the reasons behind the decision, Guy, who recently led Festival Brass to a seventh-place finish at the European Championships in Linz, after being appointed in June 2024, said: "I'm no longer looking back. My experiences in Linz and the many positive reactions those performances produced from judges, supporters and media can never be taken away.

It is unfortunate that things had to end this way, but that is something I will never forget."

Damaged trust

The news was also confirmed by Festival Brass Band who stated that following Linz seven musicians had questioned "the artistic and administrative functioning of the band through a joint position".

This was said to have, "damaged the trust to such an extent that both the artistic director and various musicians, board members and working group members immediately and irrevocably decided to leave the band."

The band was said to be "considering the future in the short and long term", and is understood to have withdrawn form the WMC Contest in Kerkrade.

New concept

Meanwhile, Nick Van Elsen of the newly formed Antwerp Brass added: "Now we have the chance to start afresh with a new concept. The new band has high aims and ambition based on a number of very clear principles.

The goal is to establish Antwerp Brass among Belgium's leading brass bands within the next few years."

4BR understands that the new band will look to start its competitive life in the First Division, although is ambition was signalled by the announcement of the musical team that will direct them — with Guy Audenaert as Musical Director and Harmen Vanhoorne as Professional Conductor.

Shared vision

"We are deliberately choosing gradual growth, because that is sustainable,"Guy added. "We need to attract many new musicians and achieve strong results, and for that you need a band that is truly well-rehearsed and cohesive. This involves people who share our vision to achieve results and are willing to put in the effort required."

The return of Harmen Vanhoorne after a hugely successful period of time working and living in New Zealand where he spearheaded the resurgence of the North Shore Brass organisation has already created great interest, as Guy explained.

"Harmen's return has come at exactly the right moment,"he said. "We are both incredibly enthusiastic. Harmen's track record as a player and conductor in recent years speaks for itself."

We need to attract many new musicians and achieve strong results, and for that you need a band that is truly well-rehearsed and cohesive Guy Audenaert

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

New name

Although an exact date for a debut performance is yet to be announced, Nick Van Elsen told 4BR that rehearsals will begin on Monday 1st June.

"All formalities are nearly completed, and people have literally been working day and night on this,"he revealed.

"We have new band members signing up to join us as we speak and we are looking forward to the new band season which starts in September where we hope to launch our first concert.

For now though, this is a hugely positive story for us all — a clean slate, renewed ambition and a new name: Antwerp Brass Band."

Website: www.antwerpbrassband.be