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Whitsuntide celebration on Radio 4

The celebration of Whitsuntide in Saddleworth has been marked on Radio 4 — accompanied by brass band music

Whit Friday
  The programme was aired on Sunday morning

Sunday, 31 May 2026

        

Amid all the marches, fun and contesting shenanigans on Whit Friday, the Christian celebration of Whitsuntide was marked on BBC Radio 4s 'Sunday Worship' programme earlier today (Sunday 31st May).

The programme (which aired just after 8.00am) featured hymns and readings related to the Christian Celebration of Pentecost.

Dobcross Youth Band

The service was recorded at Holy Trinity Dobcross Church on Thursday 14th May. Music was provided by Dobcross Youth Band to accompany a large congregation from various churches in and around Saddleworth along with Saddleworth Music Society and the Children's Choir from the church itself.

Further details:

'Sunday Worship' will be available online and via BBC Sounds app for 28 days after broadcast.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002x41g

        

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