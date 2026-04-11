Report & Result: 2026 ConsTest Birmingham Open

Derwent Brass claim the honours in the heart of Birmingham with a show of future ambition.

Derwent Brass continues to make an impressive mark on the 2026 contesting season after winning the ConsTest Birmingham Open.

After qualifying for the Royal Albert Hall National Final at the Midlands Regional Championships last month, they signalled their future British Open ambitions in claiming the £700 first prize package with a confident rendition of Philip Sparke's 'Music of the Spheres', which will be used at Symphony Hall in September.

Birmingham focus

Now the focus of Jack Capstaff and his band will be on securing their place at the Grand Shield in 2027 as they look forward to the Senior Cup challenge back in Birmingham in May. On this form they will be a short-priced favourite to add yet more title silverware to their 2026 CV and add further substance to their growing top-level credentials.

Aided by the 'Best Euphonium' contribution of Brighouse & Rastrick's Chris Robertson, it was performance that certainly met the criteria of, "a successful choice of a great piece" that adjudicator David Thornton (joined by Stephanie Binns) highlighted in his pre-results remarks.

The ensemble and solo strengths displayed were carefully controlled by the MD in an accomplished rendition that stood out on the day.

Springboard

Speaking to 4BR, a delighted Derwent MD Jack Capstaff said they now hoped to build on the victory at the Spring Festival. "Following our Leicester contest win last year and the Area qualification in March I'm looking to use this result as a springboard towards the Spring Festival and a place in the Grand Shield and potentially in the years ahead, the British Open.

My thanks go to Chris Robertson for stepping in for Matt Spriggs, but also each and every player. They are playing with such confidence aided by a fantastic social atmosphere to match."

He added: "This a great contest — inclusive, supportive and brilliantly run. It's so positive to see innovative and sustainable new competitions be successful, and we are delighted to crowned 2026 ConsTest Champion."

Parc ambition

There was no shortage of ambition on show from another band enjoying a fine start to 2026 as Dewi Griffiths led defending champion Parc & Dare in their engaging rendition of the Sparke British Open test-piece to come second.

The Welsh First Section Area champion also played with the type of "freedom and confidence" David Thornton spoke of, exemplified by principal cornet Adrian Morton taking the 'Best Cornet' accolade. They now head to the Spring Festival Senior Trophy boosted in collective confidence.

Artistic freedom

Another band with much to look forward to there will be Sovereign Brass, as they ended third in giving the Senior Trophy test-piece, 'Un Vie de Matelot' a successful run-out under David Maplestone.

It was aided by the 'Best Instrumentalist' contribution of guest principal cornet Luke Barker from Flowers Band (who was one of many lead soloists on the day to play with the "artistic freedom" David Thornton spoke of) and their 'Best Back Row Cornet Section'.

Informed judgement

Picking an own-choice test-piece that suited a band's strengths, and which were delivered with informed judgment and appreciation of the "percussion friendly" Bradshaw Hall acoustic also made it a "tricky business" for some contenders, whose confident desires were too often blighted by robust dynamics.

The appreciation shown by conductor Jamie Jones with Usk Band in their choice of 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden' saw the delighted Welsh First Section band end fourth, (aided by their 'Best Basses'), whilst a neatly coloured 'Spectrum' from Jackfield came fifth, ahead of the 'Elgar Variations' reprise of Tewit Silver.

Broadcast

There was also a great deal for a supportive audience to enjoy (both in the hall and at home through the NXTOD live broadcast stream) from the other competitors in the 18 band field, with Midlands Second Section Area champion Harborough Band in seventh with a reprise of '20,000 Leagues under the Sea'.

The Highest Placed Third Section award went to Syston Band in 12th place overall with their exciting rendition of 'Viking Age', with the Fourth Section award going to University of Warwick who ended one place behind with their neatly delivered 'Corineus'.

Success

The fourth edition of the ConsTest Birmingham Open was once again an overwhelming success.

Organiser Mikey Foley-Hall and his excellent volunteer team have ensured that through innovative ideas such as dynamic entry fee prices, prize money equality and relaxed 'borrowed player' rules for bands, whilst business acumen has come with money raising inventiveness such as 'ConsTest' beer, a supporter award, and an invite to the Mayor of Birmingham to present the prizes.

Iwan Fox

I'm looking to use this result as a springboard towards the Spring Festival and a place in the Grand Shield and potentially in the years ahead, the British Open Jack Capstaff

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Result:



Adjudicators: David Thornton; Stephanie Binns

1. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)

2. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

3. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone)

4. Usk (Jamie Jones)

5. Jackfield (Ryan Richards)

6. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

7. Harborough (Ben Smith)

8. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

9. Carlton Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)

10. Oddfellows Brass (John Davis)

11. Towcester Studio (Ian Knapton)

12. Syston (Alex Bland)

13. University of Warwick (Tom Stoneman)

14. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott)

15. Wellington (Telford) (David Nicholson)

16. Wigston (Colin Jones)

17. Arrow Valley Brass (Alex Bland)

18. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)

Highest Placed Championship Section Band: Derwent Brass

Highest Placed First Section Band: Parc & Dare

Highest Placed Second Section Band: Harborough

Highest Placed Third Section Band: Syston

Highest Placed Fourth Section Band: University of Warwick

Most Promising Lower Section Band: Syston

Highest Supporter Attendance: Carlton Brass

Best Instrumentalist: Luke Barker (Sovereign Brass)

Best Cornet: Adrian Morton (Parc & Dare)

Best Euphonium: Chris Robertson (Derwent Brass)

Best Bass Section: Usk

Best Back Row Cornet Section: Sovereign Brass