Result: 2026 ConsTest Birmingham Open

Derwent Brass claim the honours in the heart of Birmingham with a show of future ambition.

Derwent Brass claims the ConsTest title with an impressive performance of the forthcoming British Open test-piece, 'Music of the Spheres'.

Welsh contenders Parc & Dare also make it a battle of the planets as they tackled the Philip Sparke work to end runner-up, with Sovereign Brass with 'Un Vie de Matelot' in third.

More to follow.

Result:



Adjudicators: David Thornton; Stephanie Binns

1. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)

2. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

3. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone)

4. Usk (Jamie Jones)

5. Jackfield (Ryan Richards)

6. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

7. Harborough (Ben Smith)

8. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

9. Carlton Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)

10. Oddfellows Brass (John Davis)

11. Towcester Studio (Ian Knapton)

12. Syston (Alex Bland)

13. University of Warwick (Tom Stoneman)

14. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott)

15. Wellington (Telford) (David Nicholson)

16. Wigston (Colin Jones)

17. Arrow Valley Brass (Alex Bland)

18. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)

Highest Placed Championship Section Band: Derwent Brass

Highest Placed First Section Band: Parc & Dare

Highest Placed Second Section Band: Harborough

Highest Placed Third Section Band: Syston

Highest Placed Fourth Section Band: University of Warwick

Most Promising Lower Section Band: Syston

Highest Supporter Attendance: Carlton Brass

Best Instrumentalist: Luke Barker (Sovereign Brass)

Best Cornet: Adrian Morton (Parc & Dare)

Best Euphonium: Chris Robertson (Derwent Brass)

Best Bass Section: Usk

Best Back Row Cornet Section: Sovereign Brass