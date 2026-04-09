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World Rankings: April 2026

Eikanger-Bjørsvik return to the top of the rankings following their recent victory at the Norwegian Championships in Bergen.

Eikanger-Bj&oslash;rsvik celebrating
  Eikanger-Bjørsvik return to the top of the rankings following their recent victory at the Norwegian Championships in Bergen.

Thursday, 09 April 2026

        

After a busy start to the 2026 contesting season, the first updated Band Supplies — 4barsrest World Rankings sees Eikanger-Bjørsvik taking the number one spot following its dominant win at the Norwegian National Championships in February.

Hauts-de-France underlined its dominance in retaining the French title, while Cory and Whitburn also secured future European Championship slots with their victories in Swansea and Perth respectively.

With the regional contests in the UK being complete, there are numerous changes throughout the top 200. EverReady, Flowers, Foden's, GUS and Zone One Brass all scored significant victories, but it was a historic one in Yorkshire, where Hepworth took its first ever title under Ryan Watkins!

Other ranking contests taking place since the last update were:

NEMBBA Contest won by Skelmanthorpe;
Welsh Open won by Wantage Silver;
ODBBA Winter Contest won by Michelmersh Silver
BBNI Brass in Concert won by 1st Old Boys Silver.

The next update will follow the Spring Festival in Birmingham and the European Championships in Linz, Austria, where Flowers, Valaisia, Manger Musikklag, Tredegar and defending champion, Brass Band Willebroek, could all, in theory, take the number one spot if they lift the title, so there's plenty to play for!

Top 10 bands

1. Eikanger-Bjørsvik
2. Brighouse and Rastrick
3. Brass Band Treize Etoiles
4. Cory
5. Foden's
6. Flowers
7. Black Dyke
8. Brass Band Willebroek
9. Valaisia Brass Band
10. the cooperation band

To view all ranked bands go to:

www.4barsrest.com/rankings

        

TAGS: Eikanger-Bjørsvik

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Eikanger-Bjørsvik celebrating

World Rankings: April 2026

April 9 • Eikanger-Bjørsvik return to the top of the rankings following their recent victory at the Norwegian Championships in Bergen.

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RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

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