Tributes paid to Llandudno MD

Andrew Jones has stepped down from the helm at Llandudno Band after driving their community engagement for nine years.

Llandudno Town Band had paid a heartfelt tribute to Musical Director Andrew Jones after he announced that he would be stepping down from the role after nine years at the helm.

Although not a regular contesting ensemble, the band has been a highly respected hub of musical activity within its community for over 100 years. Andrew has enhanced that role, working tirelessly in leading the band through it busy summer season of engagements when the Welsh resort welcomes thousands of visitors.

Attractions

The band did make a welcome contesting return in 2025 to the National Eisteddfod of Wales in Llangollen and hosted a hugely success Christmas Concert. They continue to attract regular and occasional players (many dropping in for a blow on their holidays) and look forward to continuing their community work under their new MD.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Andrew has been the driving force of the band over the past nine years and we wish him the very best for the future."