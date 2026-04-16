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NYBBGB ready to add to plaudits in Manchester

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will head to the RNCM in Manchester this weekend.

NYBBGB
  The NYBBGB will head to the RNCM in Manchester this weekend

Thursday, 16 April 2026

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will head to Manchester this weekend on a wave of plaudits following its first Easter Course Concert under the baton of Prof Nicholas Childs.

Over 500 people attended the concert at The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Leyburn for the band's 'New Horizons' programme that featured as its centrepiece the world premiere of 'Victoria Wood: A Laugh Less Ordinary' by Andrea Price.

Ambitious

The concert marked the culmination of an intensive week-long residential course which saw the 90 youngsters enjoy support from the NYBBGB tutors which enabled them to deliver on an ambitious programme that also included a thrilling performance of Peter Graham's powerful 'Concerto for Baritone' by guest soloist, Mike Cavanagh.

Also performed were Thomas Doss's virtuosic 'Pulse', and Gounod's 'Ave Maria', performed in tribute to the late Bramwell Tovey.

Moving tribute

Trustees from the Victoria Wood Foundation were present in the audience and described the world premiere of the work that touched on the fun, humour and interaction that marked the comedian's work, as as "a profoundly moving tribute" to the much-loved comedian, writer and musician, marking ten years this month since her death.

Others praised the "ambition and extraordinary standard of playing", with proud family members joined in their acclaim by occasional as well as regular brass band supporters.

The NYBBGB told 4BR that they were "thrilled" by the response of the audience — with people taking the opportunity to also find out more about how to support the organisation in its musical goals, and others booking a second helping ticket for their appearance at the RNCM in Manchester on Saturday

Trustees from the Victoria Wood Foundation were present in the audience and described the piece as "a profoundly moving tribute" to the much-loved comedian, writer and musician, marking ten years this month since her death4NR

Enthusiastic

Simon Watts, NYBBGB Audience Development Manager said: "The immediate audience reaction was overwhelmingly enthusiastic — and that has continued in the days that have followed.

Several concert goers to Leyburn told me that they have heard many fine brass bands here over the years, but that this concert stood with the very best — including those from Prof Childs and Black Dyke.

Now the band is fully focussed on a repeat performance in Manchester on Saturday where I'm sure the plaudits will heard again."

Tickets:


RNCM Concert:
Saturday, 18th April (6.00pm)
Royal Northern College of Music

Book now at: www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain/

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

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