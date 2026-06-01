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Scottish banding battles for success

A recent article in one of Scotland's leading newspapers has highlighted both the successes and challenges faced by its banding organisations.

Scotland
  Success for Scottish bands comes on and off the contest stage

Monday, 01 June 2026

        

Scottish banding continues to defy funding pressures and outdated stereotypes to remain a relevant and successful part of the nation's artistic life.

That's according to an 'Insight' opinion written by journalist Sandra Dick for a recent edition of 'The Herald' — one of Scotland's leading newspapers.

Trio

The article shone a light on a trio of organisations, including Lochgelly Band, which has just successfully raised over £800K to take over and fully refurbish its village hall to make it a thriving community 'creative' centre, which now hosts the band as well as a number of other local organisations and activities.

In addition, Scotland's oldest band, Langholm Town Band, which can trace its roots back to 1815, spoke about its efforts to attract a new generation of players through its successful 'Wee Tooners' initiative.

Meanwhile, the Brass in Concert champion, the co-operation band spoke of its efforts to be regarded as a "sophisticated musical genre"in the same vein as national orchestras, opera and ballet through its appearances at the St Magnus Festival in Orkney and the Edinburgh International Festival.

Playing and financial commitment

Representatives of each band spoke of the commitment required to both play, as well as financially support their organisations — from the £30,000 costing the co-operation band to travel to compete the World Music Contest in Kerkrade in July, to the £200K Lochgelly members themselves raised as part of the overall £800K to renovate and take over their new rehearsal facility.

Challenges remain however, as Christine Calvert of Langholm Band pointed out in highlighting the breaking away from the "stereotypical idea"associated with brass bands, to those faced from the legacy of battling to get free music tuition provided in Scottish schools.

It was also reported that the Scottish Brass Band Association had failed to secure £60,000 of funding from Creative Scotland to support its work with the National Youth Brass Band (NYBBS).

We're relying on volunteers to do everything and it feels like we are second class citizens — it's tragicCarrie Boax, SBBA President

Second class citizens

SBBA President, Carrie Boax was quoted as saying that she didn't understand why "the brass band musical genre is not given the priority alongside others like the RSNO or opera", given that over 200 youngsters attended the NYBBS course this year.

"We're relying on volunteers to do everything and it feels like we are second class citizens — it's tragic".

        

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