Death of David Banwell

The death has been announced of David Banwell, the widely respected former player, conductor and member of the 4BR team.

The death has been announced of David Banwell, a much respected former player and conductor, as well as an integral part of the 4barsrest.com business. He was 84.

His life-long association with the movement in South Wales started with Celynen Band. He quickly became a much admired baritone player and joined Tredegar in the early 1970s under the direction of John Childs.

Player

Balancing his professional commitments with his young family and as a maths teacher at Bedwas Comprehensive School, over the following decade he was a lynchpin member of a rejuvenated Tredegar Band that claimed the Second Section Mineworkers title in 1972, followed by the National Championship of Great Britain in 1973, and the Grand Shield in 1976.

He also enjoyed success as the band won its first top section Welsh Regional title in 1977, a feat repeated the following year.

Conductor

It was with the reformed Blaina Band that he first enjoyed success as a conductor — leading them to the Third Section Welsh Miners title in 1980, followed by the Second Section Welsh Area title in 1982. Under his baton they just missed out on a first top section appearance at the Royal Albert Hall after coming third at the Welsh Area Championships in 1983.

He achieved similar success with Cwmbran, guiding them from the Second Section to the Championship. He also enjoyed spells with Celynen, Crosskeys, Rogerstone, and Thornbury.

With the wonderful support of his wife Jen, the pair kept their close association with Tredegar Band, especially as both sons, Jason and Anthony followed in his footsteps to play baritone with them. Even in later years he took great pride in supporting the band as a regular listener to rehearsals and especially at major championship events.

Valued

With the advent of 4BR, set up by his son Anthony and Iwan Fox, David with his wife Jen also became an integral part of ensuring the administration of the site, and for many years, its on-line CD shop was maintained.

On reflecting on commitment to Tredegar Band, MD Ian Porthouse said: "When I first came to Tredegar, Dave was one of the first people I met. He became a valued family friend to myself and Leanne and one of the most perceptive listeners about a brass band contest performance I have come across. He will be greatly missed by everyone."

Respected

4BR Editor Iwan Fox added: "Having known Dave most of my adult life through Tredegar Band and 4BR, his passing will be keenly felt by all who knew and respected him.

Our thoughts are with Jen, Jason, Maria, Anthony, Gen, and his much-loved grandchildren Nathan, Leah, Katie, and Emma."

A private family funeral is to be held in due course.