Report & Results: 2026 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday

The official results from each venue have now been announced with confirmation that Brighouse & Rastrick are crowned champions as Milnrow take local honours and Tewit Silver Youth take the youth prize.

With a baking sun welcoming competitors and visitors to the villages of Saddleworth & Oldham, it was Brighouse & Rastrick who also turned the musical heat on their rivals by retaining the Whit Friday title for a fourth successive year.

And with no sign of wet weather, the West Riding band still extended their 'Purple Reign', as resplendent as always in their traditional march uniforms they secured the Area championship for the eighth time in the past 9 contesting years (Covid cancelled 2020 and 2021).

Cutt above

Accompanied on their travels by the British Open Gold Shield glinting in the sun, Prof Garry Cutt, with his young grandson proudly joining him, led the band through the packed streets as they performed their road march 'Royal Trophy' to the contest stages.

His notable personal record of success is perhaps unsurpassed in the last 25 years or more. Now, he added further victories by leading sparkling winning renditions of 'Knight Templar' at Delph, Dobcross and Greenfield. They were supported by podium finishes at Denshaw, Diggle and Lydgate, plus a fourth-place finish at Uppermill to lay claim to the £2,500 first prize.

Added to other prizes, the band's bank balance was boosted by a cash injection of over £8,000.

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page the band stated that they were "delighted" with their success, where players, "delivered performances full of commitment, energy and musical excellence", on what had been, "an unforgettable evening of music-making across the villages of Saddleworth".

Icing on the cake

They added: "To come away with the overall championship title is a tremendous honour and a testament to the hard work, dedication and talent of every member of the band. For it to be 4 wins in a row is the icing on the cake!

Whit Friday remains one of the most unique and cherished events in the brass band calendar, and we are proud to add our name once again to its illustrious history."

The band also took the opportunity to thank the 'Marple Maestro' or 'March King' as they now call him, as well as the army of "contest organisers, volunteers, adjudicators, and all the bands who contributed to another spectacular Whit Friday."

Brighouse will now head to a summer break with a series of concerts and a CD recording of marches ('Knight Templar' surely one of them) before they prepare for the defence of their British Open title under Prof David King.

Black Dyke second

In what was a close run battle for the Area honours, the victory drink celebrations for Brighouse would have tasted so much sweeter as they repelled the challenge of their great rival, Black Dyke Band.

The Queensbury crowd favourites led by Prof Nicholas Childs also performed 'Knight Templar' in claiming victories at Denshaw, Lees & Springhead and Lydgate, to go with podium finishes at Greenfield, Grotton and Uppermill.

However, with the new median marking system used over the six qualification contests, it meant that they were pipped by Brighouse to the title, although they ended the night with over £6,000 in prize money from their Saddleworth appearances.

More success for Hepworth

There was yet more 2026 success for Yorkshire Champion Hepworth to enjoy, as led by Ryan Watkins their renditions of 'The Wizard' saw them claim a trio of victories at Diggle, Grotton and Uppermill.

Fuelled by homemade pork pies, they also secured podium finishes at Lydgate and Scouthead to add over £4,700 to their coffers as they look forward to further lucrative battles at the British Open, National Finals and Brass in Concert later this year.

Strong challengers

The Leyland Band led a host of challengers as they secured victory at Scouthead to finish fourth overall, ahead of the British Army Catterick, who defied the heat in their splendid red marching uniforms to thrill the crowds with their superb deportment and playing.

Grand Shield winner Milnrow completed the top-six and claimed the £750 Local Area Champion accolade with a series of fine performances under MD Chris Binns. The remaining places in the hard fought category went to Slaithwaite and Littleborough.

With 714 performances logged at the 11 venues from over 160 bands, listeners also enjoyed a rare appearance from National Champion Desford (complete with the famous trophy) as they picked up a trio of top-six finishes, as well as former European and Swiss National champion, Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern who came runner-up at Delph.

Other European bands also made the trip and thoroughly enjoyed their Whit Friday experience, whilst Aldbourne, who made the long journey up from Wiltshire couldn't quite fit in the six qualification contests appearances on the day, but certainly impressed with four top-six finishes.

Tewit win

Tewit Youth Band took the £250 prize as Best Youth Band as they appeared at six venues showcasing their emerging talents, whilst others such as the popular scratch bands Chav Brass, Tartan Brass, Heavy Metal Horns and others provided vibrant entertainment (as well as prize winning performances). Those who heard the soprano playing of Sharif Sazzad from Lambertville Brass can consider themselves very lucky.

Adaptation

The increasing popularity of the Whit Friday contest day, reignited since Covid-19, is one that has come from an acceptance that the event had to adapt to accommodate changes in the organisation of public events, financial sustainability and musical tastes. The work of the army of volunteers in meeting those challenges has been immense (and worthy of another award for the monarch).

The vast majority of players and band representatives acknowledge their commitment and dedication — from each venue host to the work of Pat Cliffe in compiling the overall results.

And whilst small errors and some misunderstandings still occur, there remains small minority who still display a degree of self-entitlement that is boorish and unprofessional.

Shining example

The organisers have asked repeatedly for patience and understanding for the difficult task of providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for all (from safeguarding procedures to traffic control), yet some bands still do not seem to think that should apply to them.

That can no longer be tolerated, as the vast majority of competitors and visitors want to enjoy an event that remains a shining example of community celebration — from the local pubs and food outlets to the on-line postings of bands on their buses enjoying every minute of the greatest free show on earth.



Malcolm Wood

the band stated that they were "delighted" with their success, where players, "delivered performances full of commitment, energy and musical excellence", on what had been, "an unforgettable evening of music-making across the villages of Saddleworth" 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results:

Saddleworth & Oldham Area

Area Open Champion:

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (£2,500)

2. Black Dyke Band (£1,000)

3. Hepworth (£750)

Local Area Champion:

1. Milnrow (£750)

2. Slaithwaite (£600)

3. Littleborough (£400)

Youth:

1. Tewit Silver Youth (£250)

Delph:

Main Prize: £1,250

Prize Fund: £5,450

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

80 bands (up 5 from 2025)

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (£1,250)

2. Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£825)

3. Desford Colliery (£550)

4. GUS Band (£325)

5. Milnrow (£250)

6. Aldbourne (£200)

Seventh Prize: British Army Catterick (£150)

Best Non-Championship Band: Turas (£150)

Best First Section Band: MB Berne (£150)

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill (£150)

Best Third Section Band: BMP (Goodshaw) (£150)

Best Fourth Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£150)

Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle (£150)

Runner-up: Uppermill (£100)

Best Local Band: Boarshurst (£150)

Runner-up: Delph (£100)

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£150)

Runner-up: Tewit Youth (£100)

Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick (£50)

Best Soprano: GUS Band (£50)

Best Trombones: Brighouse & Rastrick (£100)

Best Euphonium: Desford Colliery (£50)

Best Bass Trombone: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£50)

Best Basses: Milnrow (£50)

Denshaw:

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,420

Adjudicator: Allan Holdsworth

61 Bands (up 6 from 2025)

1. Black Dyke Band (£1,000)

2. Brighouse & Rastrick (£600)

3. British Army Band Catterick (£400)

4. Wardle Anderson Brass (£200)

5. Hammonds (£150)

6. Valley Brass

Best First Section Band: Valley Brass (£150)

Runner-up: Elland Silver (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Slaithwaite (£150)

Runner-up: Ellington Colliery (£100)

Best Third Section Band: BMP (Goodshaw) (£150)

Runner-up: Littleborough (£100)

Best Fourth Section Band: Pendeen Silver (£150)

Runner-up: Uttoxeter Town (£100)

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£150)

Runner-up: HD9 Community Youth (£100)

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver (£150)

Runner-up: Uppermill (£125)

Best Local Band: Milnrow (£125)

Best non-UK Band: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£100)

Best Scratch Band: A.S.B. (£100)

Spot Prize: Will's Big Stag Brass (£100)

Best Euphonium: Black Dyke Band (£40)

Best Basses: Black Dyke Band (£40)

Best Soprano: Brighouse & Rastrick (£40)

Diggle:

Main Prize: £800

Prize Fund: £3,690

Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison

64 Bands (up 6 from 2025)

1. Hepworth (£800)

2. Hammonds (£500)

3. GUS Band (£400)

4. Chav Brass (£275)

5. British Army Band Catterick

6. Marsden Silver

Best First/Second Section Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£150)

Runner-up: Uppermill (£100)

Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Penrith Town (£150)

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Brass (£120)

Best Saddleworth Band: Diggle Community (£125)

Holden Cup: Milnrow (£100)

Best Unregistered Band: British Army Catterick (£100)

Peter Blacker Prize: Pendeen Silver (£60)

Most Entertaining Band: Bangor University (£100)

Best Band on March: Brass Band FM Knutwil (£100)

Best Solo Cornet: Hepworth (£30)

Best Euphonium: Chav Brass (£30)

Best Soprano: Leyland (£30)

Best Bass Section: Hammonds (£60)

Best Instrumentalist not on Championship Section: British Army Catterick (£50)

Best Youth Soloist: Oldham Music Centre Brass (£50)

Dobcross:

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,210

Adjudicator: Stephen Tighe

75 bands (up 14 from 2025)

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (£1,000)

2. Chav Brass (£750)

3. Milnrow (£500)

4. Aldbourne

5. Desford Colliery

6. British Army Catterick

Best First Section Band: Bilton Silver (Rugby) (£150)

Runner-up: RBB Bern (£75)

Best Second Section Band: Dobcross Silver (£150)

Runner-up: MG Knutwill (£75)

Best Third Section Band: MG Pfaffnau (£150)

Runner-up: New Forest Brass (£75)

Best Fourth Section Band: Diggle Community Brass (£150)

Runner-up: Spydeberg Brass (£75)

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£100)

Runner-up: Delph Youth (£100)

Best Overseas Band: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£100)

Best Local Band: Milnrow (£100)

Best Saddleworth Band: Dobcross Silver (£100)

Best in Whit Friday Walks: Boarshurst Silver (£75)

Most Entertaining Band: BMP (Goodshaw) (£100)

Best Soloist: Brighouse & Rastrick (principal cornet) (£100)

Best Bass Section: Chav Brass (£75)

Best Youth Soloist: Dobcross Youth (principal cornet) (£30)

Best Local Youth Soloist: Delph Youth Band (principal cornet) (£30)

First Band to play: British Army Band Catterick (£50)

Last to play: Dobcross Silver (£30)

Friezland:

excluding Championship, First and Second Section

Main Prize: £200

Prize Fund: £1,150

Adjudicator: T. Newbigging

44 Bands (up 8 from 2025)

1. Queensbury Music Centre (£200)

2. Littleborough (£100)

3. VBS (Poynton) (£50)

4. Clockface Miners Heritage

5. Camden Lock Band

6. New Forest Brass

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre (£150)

Runner-up: St John's (Mossley) (£100)

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth (£150)

Runner-up: Tewit Silver Youth (£100)

Entertainment Prize: Oldham Music Centre Youth (£50)

Deportment Prize: Pendeen Silver (£50)

Best University Band: Universities of Sheffield (£100)

Best Cornet: Queensbury Music Centre (£50)

Best Basses: Avonbank Brass (£50)

Greenfield:

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,570

Adjudicator: Chris Wormald

73 Bands (up 6 from 2025)

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (£1,000)

2. Black Dyke Band (£750)

3. Leyland (£500)

4. Aldbourne

5. Desford Colliery

6. British Army Catterick

Best First Section Band: Blackburn & Darwen (£400)

Runner-up: Marsden Silver Prize (£200)

Best Second Section: Delph (£180)

Runner-up: Uppermill (£150)

Best Third Section Band: Darwen Brass (£130)

Runner-up: Clockface Miners Heritage (£100)

Best Fourth Section Band: St John's (Mossley) (£100)

Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group (£80)

Third place: Dereham Band (£60)

Best Youth Section Band: Tewit Silver Youth (£50)

Runner-up: Delph Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£50)

Best Local Band Fourth Section and Youth: St John's Band (Mossley) (£50)

Best Saddleworth Band: Delph Band (£50)

Best Saddleworth Youth Band: Delph Youth Band (£50)

Best Overseas Band: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£50)

Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick (£100)

Best Euphonium: Brighouse & Rastrick (£100)

Best Youth Soloist: Tewit Silver Youth (£50)

Entertainment Prize: Plastic Brasstastic (£100)

Runner-up: University of Bangor (£50)

Deportment Prize: Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (£100)

Runner-up: British Army Band Catterick (£50)

Grotton:

Main Prize: £800

Prize Fund: £3,400

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

63 Bands (up 16 from 2025)

1. Hepworth (£800)

2. Black Dyke Band (£400)

3. Leyland (£200)

4. Rothwell Temperance (£150)

5. Carlton Main Frickley

6. Marsden Silver Prize

Best First Section Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£175)

Runner-up: Blackburn & Darwen (£100)

Best Second Section Band: Delph (£175)

Runner-up: Slaithwaite (£75)

Best Third Section Band: Clockface Miners Heritage (£175)

Runner-up: Littleborough (£75)

Best Fourth Section Band: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£175)

Runner-up: Dobcross Brass Monkeys (£75)

Best Youth Band: Tewit Silver Youth (£175)

Runner-up: Dobcross Youth (£75)

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£175)

Runner-up: Littleborough (£75)

Best Scratch Band: Orskog Brass (£125)

Best University Band: University of York Brass

Deportment Prize: FM Knutwill

Youth Deportment Prize: Dobcross Youth Training



Best Cornet: Black Dyke Band

Best Soprano: Leyland

Lydgate:

Main Prize: £1,400

Prize Fund: £4,785

Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield

81 Bands (up 9 from 2025)

1. Black Dyke Band (£1,400)

2. Brighouse & Rastrick (£900)

3. Hepworth (£600)

4. Hammonds

5. Milnrow

6. Leyland

Best First Section Band: Elland Silver

Runner-up: Marsden Silver Prize

Best Second Section Band: Hawk Green

Runner-up: Lewes Band

Best Third Section Band: Knaresborough Silver

Runner-up: BMP (Goodshaw)

Best Fourth Section Band: Penrith Town

Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scouts

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Runner-up: Marsden Silver Prize

Best Scratch Band: Turas Brass

Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick

Best Euphonium: Hammonds

Best Trombones: Hepworth

Best Basses: Black Dyke Band

Best Youth Soprano: Oldham Music Centre

Deportment Prize: British Army Catterick

Junior Deportment Prize: Oldham Music Centre

Lees & Springhead:

Main Prize: £700

Prize Fund: £2,105

Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

45 (up 8 from 2025)

1. Black Dyke Band (£700)

2. Aldbourne (£350)

3. Ratby Co-operative (£200)

4. Hammonds

5. Valhalla Silver

6. RBB Bern

Best First Section Band: RBB Bern (£75)

Runner-up: Lindley Band (£50)

Best Second Section Band: Delph (£75)

Runner-up: Slaithwaite (£50)

Best Third Section Band: Knaresborough Silver (£75)

Runner-up: Littleborough (£50)

Best Fourth Section Band: Driffield Silver (£75)

Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£50)

Best Youth Band: Not awarded

Runner-up: Not awarded

Best Local Band: Delph (£75)

Best in OMBC: Dobcross Silver (£50)

Deportment Prize: FM Knutwil (£50)

Youth Deportment Prize: Tewit Silver Youth (£50)

Spot Prize: Slaithwaite (£100)

Best Cornet: Black Dyke Band (£25)

Best Euphonium: Black Dyke Band (£25)

Scouthead & Austerlands:

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,710

Adjudicator: Jonathan Pippen

74 Bands (up 9 from 2025)

1. Leyland (£1,000)

2. Rothwell Temperance (£500)

3. Hepworth (£400)

4. Woodfalls (£300)

5. Wingates

6. Chav Brass

Best First Section Band: Wingates (£150)

Runner-up: York Railway Institute (£100)

Third place: Elland Silver (£50)

Best Second Section Band: Dobcross Silver (£150)

Runner-up: Royal Buckley (£100)

Third place: Slathwaite (£50)

Best Third Section Band: Long Eaton Silver (£150)

Runner-up: MG Pfaffrau (£100)

Third place: Hangleton (£50)

Best Fourth Section Band: Greenfield (£150)

Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scouts (£100)

Third place: Diggle Community (£50)

Best Youth Band: Dobcross Youth (£150)

Runner-up: Delph Youth (£100)

Third place: Tewit Youth (£50)

Best Local Band: Milnrow (£150)

Runner-up: Slaithwaite (£100)

Third place: Dobcross Youth (£50)

Best Saddleworth Band: Dobcross Silver (£150)

Runner-up: Boarshurst Silver (£100)

Third place: Greenfield (£50)

Best Overseas Band: Brass Band Burgemusik Luzern (£100)

First Band to play: Ratby Co-operative Mid (£30)

Best Deportment Prize: British Army Catterick (£100)

Best Youth Deportment Prize: Tewit Youth (£50)

Best Soloist: Hepworth (£30)

Best Soprano: Woodfalls (£30)

Best Bass Trombone: Rothwell Temperance (£30)

Best Bass Section: Leyland (£50)

Uppermill:

Main Prize: £1,250

Prize Fund: £5,325

Adjudicator: Benjamin Richeton

56 Bands (down 3 from 2025)

1. Hepworth (£1,250)

2. Black Dyke Band (£750)

3. Leyland (£500)

4. Brighouse & Rastrick (£250)

5. KNDS Fairey

6. GUS Band

Best First Section Band: Valley Brass (£200)

Runner-up: Blackburn & Darwen (£150)

Best Second Section Band: Royal Buckley (£200)

Runner-up: FM Knutwil (£150)

Best Third Section Band: MG Pfaffnau (£200)

Runner-up: Hangleton (£150)

Best Fourth Section Band: Dobcross Brass Monkey (£200)

Runner-up: Pillowell Silver (£150)

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth (£200)

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver Prize (£150)

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver (£150)

Best University Band: Universities of Sheffield Brass (£150)

Deportment Prize: Uppermill (£100)

Most Entertaining Band: Tartan Brass (£100)