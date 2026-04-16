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Livestream broadcasts brought in-house for Spring Festival and British Open

The 2026 Spring Festival and British Open Championships will be broadcast in a new link between the organisers and Red Shell Productions.

British Open
  The British Open and Spring Festivals will now be live-broadcast by Red Shell Productions

Thursday, 16 April 2026

        

The Mortimer family has confirmed that it will provide its own in-house live streaming of the 2026 Spring Festival and British Open Championships.

The owners and organisers of the events told 4BR: "This is a landmark year as the Spring Festival begins a new era as it takes place in Birmingham for the first time.

We wish to safeguard the future of these iconic brass band contests and invest in their future development to the widest possible audience, bringing lasting benefits for competitors and listeners alike."

Streaming company

4BR was informed that the production of the livestream for both events will be undertaken by Red Shell Productions. The live event streaming company is based in the West Midlands with extensive experience of events as diverse as business conferences to sports, studio productions to product launches.

Managing Director Roxanne Payne told 4BR: "We are thrilled to be able to bring people these outstanding events.

It promised to be a busy and exciting weekend in Birmingham for the Spring Festival with action broadcast from the Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy followed later in the year by the British Open Championship.

We wish the very best of luck to all the competing bands and look forward to showcasing their performances."

We wish to safeguard the future of these iconic brass band contests and invest in their future development to the widest possible audience, bringing lasting benefits for competitors and listeners alikeMortimer family

Subscription rate

The subscription rate has also been confirmed at £29.99 per year. This enables access to every performance from the 104th Spring Festival in Birmingham on 2nd & 3rd May, plus The British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on 12th September.

Subscribe at: https://stream.thebritishopen.net/

        

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