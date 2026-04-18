UK trio to showcase European preparations

Flowers, Tredegar and Whitburn will putting the finishing touches to their European Championship preparations — and you can hear how they are getting on.

With the European Championships looming on the horizon, the trio of UK representatives will be showcasing their preparations to the pubic before they head to the Brucknerhaus in Linz.

Flowers

England's standard bearer is Flowers conducted by Paul Holland who will be making their debut at the event.

You can hear perform the set-work, 'Alienus' by Thomas Doss, plus their own-choice selection at Gloucester Guildhall on Saturday 18th April (4.00pm-6.00pm) followed by evenings at the Sir Thomas Rich's School om Monday 20th April (8.00pm — 10.00pm) and back there again the following evening (21st April — 8.00pm — 10.00pm)

To find out more go to the band's Facebook page

Tredegar

The Welsh representative for a 14th time will be Tredegar Band conducted by Ian Porthouse.

They will be holding their trio of open rehearsals on Monday 20th, Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd April at their headquarters at Gelli Road in Tredegar (NP22 3RD) — each nights starts prompt at 7.30pm.

Whitburn

The pride of Scotland this year will be in the hands of Whitburn Band who will make their 17th appearance, under the direction of Prof Nicholas Childs.

Their open rehearsal will be held at Deans Community High School in Livingston on Monday 20th April with a prompt 8.15pm start.