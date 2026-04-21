Wallace to be remembered as a Force of Nature

Tullis Russell Band will pay a lasting tribute to the late great John Wallace CBE with the commissioning of a brand new work from the pen of Paul Lovatt-Cooper.

A specially commissioned work to commemorate Professor John Wallace CBE is to be premiered by the Tullis Russell Mills Band.

The concert on Saturday 16th May will celebrate his remarkable life and career — one that took its first musical steps with the band. The new composition by Paul Lovatt-Cooper entitled 'Force of Nature' reflects on his worldwide musical impact.

Immense contribution

A spokesperson for the Tullis Russell told 4BR: "The decision to honour John in this way stems from his immense contribution to the wider brass community and his lifelong connection to us.

He was a cornerstone of our ensemble for many years, having started playing in brass bands here with his father. We want to gather to remember him through memories and music."

Time and place

Musical director John-Luke Harris will lead the event in St Ninian's Parish Church, Tanshall Road E, Glenrothes (KY6 2HN).

Further details can be found at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=481