Black Dyke Band to perform at BBC Proms

The Queensbury band to be joined by guest soloist David Childs for a 'Brass Prom' performance showcasing their virtuosity and versatility.

It has been announced that Black Dyke Band will perform at this year's BBC Proms.

Their matinee performance on Sunday 19th July (11.00am) under Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs will see the Queensbury ensemble feature both classic works from banding's heritage of repertoire, as well as some bite-sized afternoon favourites.

Virtuosity and versatility

Described as a 'Brass Band Prom' celebrating "virtuosity and versatility", they will open with Judith Bingham's 'Four Minute Mile', before showcasing the Berlioz overture 'Le Carnaval Romain' and Gustav Holst's 'A Moorside Suite'.

Their featured guest soloist will be David Childs, who will perform Peter Graham's 'Force of Nature' Euphonium Concerto.

The second half will be bookended by two celebrated original works for the brass band medium in Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in two movements' and Philip Wilby's 'Paganini Variations'.

Between these will come 'Hedwig's Theme' from 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', Kevin Bolton's arrangement of 'Concierto de Aranjuez' and Hans Zimmer's 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest — Wheel of Fortune'.

Wonderful honour

Speaking about the BBC Proms appearance, Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "This is yet another wonderful honour for the band to again be invited to perform at the world's greatest classical music festival.

We are proud to represent the rich heritage and cultural significance of the brass band movement as part of the Proms focus this year on homegrown creativity."

Extraordinary

On the release of the full BBC Proms programme, Sam Jackson, Controller, Radio 3 and BBC Proms, said: "With 86 Proms across eight weeks, I'm delighted to be announcing a 2026 season that brings together the world's great orchestras, the finest British talent and an extraordinary breadth of music making."

It was confirmed that every Prom will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds, with 24 programmes on BBC TV and iPlayer.

Standard bearer

Adding his congratulations was composer Edward Gregson who told 4BR: "Prof Nicholas Childs and Black Dyke Band have long been musical standard bearers for the brass band movement, and this BBC Proms invitation confirms that once again.

I'm also honoured that they have chosen to include my 'Symphony in two movements' in a programme alongside the wonderful original brass band music of Holst, Philip Wilby, Peter Graham and Judith Bingham.

Their appearance deserves to fill the Royal Albert Hall in endorsing their excellence and the importance and status of brass bands to the wider musical world."

We are proud to represent the rich heritage and cultural significance of the brass band movement as part of the Proms focus this year on homegrown creativity Prof Nicholas Childs

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Previous appearances

Black Dyke Band made their first Proms appearance in 1974 alongside Grimethorpe Colliery Band in a programme that also featured Holst's 'A Moorside Suite'. The duo returned again in 1975 and 1981. Black Dyke also appeared in 2007.

The last brass band Proms performance came by Tredegar Band in 2022 with a performance with the National Orchestra of Wales and their own Late Night Prom.

More information:

The BBC Proms runs from 17th July to 12th September.

https://www.bbc.com/mediacentre/2026/bbc-proms-2026#celebratinghomegrowncreativity