Result: 2026 Spring Festival — Senior Cup

Result:
Senior Cup
Test Piece: Ballet for Band (Joseph Horovitz)
Adjudicators: David Hirst; Lt Col. Lauren Petritz-Watts
1. Kirkintilloch (Martyn Ramsay)*
2. Rainford (Adam Taylor)*
3. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)*
4. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)*
5. Shepherd Group Brass (Richard Wilton)
6. Boarshurst Silver (Martyn Evans)
7. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)
8. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)
9. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)
10. Thundersley (Melvin White)
11. Easington Colliery (Graeme Tindall)
12. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)
13. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)
14. Enderby (Gareth Westwood)
15. Wingates (Matthew Ryan)
16. Dalmellington (Chris Shanks)
17. Tylorstown (Andrew Jones)
18. Woodfalls (Michael Fowles)
19. Marsden Silver (Leigh Baker)
20. Ashton-under-Lyne (Paul Lovatt Cooper)
Best Soloist Award: Live Richardson (flugel) — Rainford
* Promoted to Grand Shield