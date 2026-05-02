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Result: 2026 Spring Festival — Senior Trophy

Sandhurst Silver claims the Senior Trophy honours as Sovereign Brass, Unite Scotland Kinneil and Yorkshire Imperial are also promoted to the Senior Cup.

2026 Spring Festival
  Sandhurst Silver claims the honours

Saturday, 02 May 2026

        

Result:

Senior Trophy

Test Piece: Un Vie de Matelot (Robert Farnon)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison; Andrea Price

1. Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Ruck)*
2. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone)*
3. Unite Scotland Kinneil (Allan Ramsay)*
4. Yorkshire Imperial (Ian McElligott)*
5. Roche Brass (Matt Green)
6. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
7. Longridge (Mark Peacock)
8. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)
9. City of Hull (Danny Brooks)
10. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)
11. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
12. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)
13. Parc & Dare (Chris Turner)
14. Pontardulais Town (Gary Davies)
15. Haydock (Mark Quinn)
16. Lydbrook (David Barringer)
17. Goodwick (Joshua Ruck)
18. City of Cardiff (M1) (Rob Westacott)
19. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
20. Filton Concert Brass (Craig Williams)

Best Soloist Award: Andrew Ashworth (soprano) — Sandhurst Silver

* Promoted to Senior Cup

        

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