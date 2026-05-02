Result: 2026 Spring Festival — Senior Trophy

Result:
Senior Trophy
Test Piece: Un Vie de Matelot (Robert Farnon)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison; Andrea Price
1. Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Ruck)*
2. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone)*
3. Unite Scotland Kinneil (Allan Ramsay)*
4. Yorkshire Imperial (Ian McElligott)*
5. Roche Brass (Matt Green)
6. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
7. Longridge (Mark Peacock)
8. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)
9. City of Hull (Danny Brooks)
10. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)
11. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
12. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)
13. Parc & Dare (Chris Turner)
14. Pontardulais Town (Gary Davies)
15. Haydock (Mark Quinn)
16. Lydbrook (David Barringer)
17. Goodwick (Joshua Ruck)
18. City of Cardiff (M1) (Rob Westacott)
19. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
20. Filton Concert Brass (Craig Williams)
Best Soloist Award: Andrew Ashworth (soprano) — Sandhurst Silver
* Promoted to Senior Cup