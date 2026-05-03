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Result: 2026 Spring Festival — Grand Shield

Milnrow claims the Grand Shield honours to return to the British Open with Hepworth joining them.

British Open
  Milnrow Band has won the 2026 Grand Shield

Sunday, 03 May 2026

        

Result:

Grand Shield

Test piece: Star Crossed Lovers (Stephen Roberts)
Adjudicators: Stephen Roberts; Anne Crookston

1. Milnrow (Christopher Binns)*
2. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)*
3. Desford Colliery (Ian Porthouse)
4. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)
5. GUS Band (Christopher Bond)
6. Ebbw Valley (Matthew Rowe)
7. Friary Brass (Andrew Porter)
8. Camborne (Gareth Churcher)
9. Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)
10. Ratby Co-operative (Glyn Williams)
11. Redbridge (Chris Bearman)
12. Stannington (Sam Fisher)
13. Northop Silver (Ben Dixon)
14. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Thomas Wyss)
15. Fishburn (Chris Bentham)
16. St Dennis (Darren R. Hawken)
17. NASUWT Riverside (David Morton)**
18. Wantage Silver (Chris King)**
19. Elland Silver (David McGlynn)**
20. City of Bradford (Lee Skipsey)**

Best Soloist Award: Jack Wilson (soprano) — GUS

* Invitation to the 2026 British Open Championship
** Relegated to the 2027 Senior Cup

        

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Latest News »

British Open

Result: 2026 Spring Festival — Grand Shield

May 3 • Milnrow claims the Grand Shield honours to return to the British Open with Hepworth joining them.

British Open

Result: 2026 Spring Festival — Senior Cup

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2026 Spring Festival

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May 1 • You can enjoy all 32 performances from the recent Fleetwood Contest on demand

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - Wardle Junior Blast

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Saturday 9 May • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), Oxford Street, London W1C 2DJ

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

May 3 • The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. . We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

May 3 • The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher.. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

May 2 • Bb Basses. With Colin Dance now appointed as our MD and our other Bb Bass leaving due to work commitments, we have openings for two Bb basses. We are a friendly community (4th section?) band with a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the Park.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

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