Result: 2026 Spring Festival — Grand Shield

Result:
Grand Shield
Test piece: Star Crossed Lovers (Stephen Roberts)
Adjudicators: Stephen Roberts; Anne Crookston
1. Milnrow (Christopher Binns)*
2. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)*
3. Desford Colliery (Ian Porthouse)
4. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)
5. GUS Band (Christopher Bond)
6. Ebbw Valley (Matthew Rowe)
7. Friary Brass (Andrew Porter)
8. Camborne (Gareth Churcher)
9. Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)
10. Ratby Co-operative (Glyn Williams)
11. Redbridge (Chris Bearman)
12. Stannington (Sam Fisher)
13. Northop Silver (Ben Dixon)
14. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Thomas Wyss)
15. Fishburn (Chris Bentham)
16. St Dennis (Darren R. Hawken)
17. NASUWT Riverside (David Morton)**
18. Wantage Silver (Chris King)**
19. Elland Silver (David McGlynn)**
20. City of Bradford (Lee Skipsey)**
Best Soloist Award: Jack Wilson (soprano) — GUS
* Invitation to the 2026 British Open Championship
** Relegated to the 2027 Senior Cup