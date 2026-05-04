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Death of John Gillam

The death has been announced of the hugely respected player and administrator.

jOHN gILLAM
  The death has been announced of John Gillam

Monday, 04 May 2026

        

The death has been announced of John Gillam, the hugely respected former player and brass band administrator.

He passed away on Friday 1st May following a period of illness. He leaves a beloved wife Iglika, son George and daughter Florence.

Leading roles

In recent years he played a leading role within the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB), which he first joined in 1975 as a young BBb tuba player. Half a century later he had long become not only a devoted servant of the organisation but also an inspirational figure to young players.

His own playing career was packed with notable success from his early years at Hammonds Sauce Works Band, through 13 years with Brighouse & Rastrick and later with Black Dyke Mills. He was rightly regarded as a musician of authority and presence, with his experience enjoyed by many other leading bands such as Flowers, Rothwell Temperance, Foden's, Fairey's and Grimethorpe Colliery.

In his professional life he was a Global Logistics and Supply Chain Executive, holding senior roles within multinational companies.

Giant of a man

Of the many tributes that were paid following the news, his friend, colleague and NYBBGB trustee Ewan Easton said: "I just remember being in awe of him — this giant of a man with an immense, powerful sound, yet such a deftness in how he used it.

He made you feel safe. He was powerful and straight-talking, but everything he did came from a place of care and authority."

Those attributes were used to marked effect in his lasting contribution to the NYBBGB, first as a bass tutor and later as a valued a Council Member and, in 2000, its Chairperson. He was later appointed Chairperson of the newly formed Trustee Committee in 2020 and played a central role in revising the organisation's strategy as it moved to become a Charitable Incorporated Organisation.

He was to have stood down from the role in September this year and was particularly delighted to support the appointment of his successor, Sue Hughes.

We will all remember John with affection. The pride he showed in representing the NYBBGB at Windsor Castle in 2025 for a reception with His Majesty The King was testament to his love of the banding movementMark Bromley, CEO, NYBBGB

Outstanding service

In his tribute, Mark Bromley, CEO of the NYBBGB, said: "John gave outstanding service to the organisation — commitment, wisdom and deep care. Since 2020, I had the privilege of serving as CEO with John as Chairperson, during which time he provided calm leadership, wise judgement and unwavering support.

We will all remember John with affection. The pride he showed in representing the NYBBGB at Windsor Castle in 2025 for a reception with His Majesty The King was testament to his love of the banding movement. He leaves a lasting legacy and will be greatly missed.

John Gillam's contribution to the NYBBGB was immense. His influence will continue to be felt for many years to come through the countless musicians and colleagues he inspired."

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

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jOHN gILLAM

Death of John Gillam

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