4BR Review podcast — European and Spring Festival focus

Plenty of issues to discuss on the live podcast this Wednesday at 7.00pm — and you can have your say.

In a special live 4BR podcast, Editor Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas discuss many of the contest issues that arose from the recent European Championships in Linz and the British Open Spring Festival in Birmingham.

And you can have your say about them — from venues and ticketing to competitor numbers, the music, prize money, live broadcasts and more.

We want to hear your constructive thoughts on how the challenges of putting on major contests can be safeguarded as well as enhanced in the years to come.

Join the debate

Join us at 7.00pm on Wednesday 6th May.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeT4W6ZZ0rk