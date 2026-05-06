                 

*
banner

News

Youth focus for Abbey Brass

Abbey Brass will be looking to connect with a youthful audience in a new initiative.

Abbey Brass
  The band is based on the Isle of Wight

Wednesday, 06 May 2026

        

Abbey Brass from the Isle of Wight will be reaching out to a new audience with their latest partnership with the Isle of Wight Youth Trust.

It's aimed at attracting younger listeners through the programming of popular music from film, television and musicals at Castlehold Baptist Church, Newport, on Sunday May 17th.

New generation

MD, Phillip Littlemore told 4BR: "This is the first time we've put on a special concert for families and children and we hope to inspire a new generation of youngsters to become interested in brass bands.

There will be some older favourites including music from Harry Potter, The Lion King, Toy Story, Thunderbirds and Wallace & Gromit, but we will also play music from more contemporary children's shows such as Stranger Things, Wednesday and even try our hand at music from KPop Demon Hunters!"

Turn to music

Adding her support to the initiative, Jo Dare, CEO of the IW Youth Trust, which supports young people with youth-led wellbeing and therapeutic care, said: "Our own 2025 census of 1,760 children and young people on the Island showed that over 43% of the participants turn to music when things are hard.

Similar national studies have shown that engaging with music — playing, learning, or listening — is good for their mental health and wellbeing. As a charity we are delighted that Abbey Brass is introducing families to live music with and hope that everyone enjoys the afternoon of favourite theme tunes."

Our own 2025 census of 1,760 children and young people on the Island showed that over 43% of the participants turn to music when things are hardJo Dare, CEO of the IW Youth Trust

Free admission

The concert starts at 2.30pm and admission is free, with a retiring collection in aid of the Youth Trust, church and band.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory Alps

Cory to head to Alpine Festival

May 6 • The Welsh champion will join up with BrassBand Bozen Uberetsch as part of the first Alps Brass Festival.

Sarah Baumann

BBE appoints Baumann to interim CEO role

May 6 • Sarah Baumann has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Brass Bands England.

David Childs

Childs to provide recital and masterclass at Elgar International Festival of Brass

May 6 • Details have been released of the recital and masterclass appearances of the euphonium virtuoso at the forthcoming event in Birmingham.

Brighouse

Brighouse to close Best of Brass series

May 6 • The British Open champion will provide the final concert of the annual Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - Wardle Junior Blast

Friday 8 May • Milnrow Parish Church, 16 Westward Ho, Milnrow, Rochdale OL16 3JX

Regent Brass - Woodbridge Excelsior Band and Russell Gray

Saturday 9 May • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), Oxford Street, London W1C 2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Woodbridge Excelsior Band

Saturday 9 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Glossop Old Band

May 6 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a 2nd Trombone player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history

Glossop Old Band

May 5 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history

East London Brass

May 5 • Solo Cornet: fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a solo cornet player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.

Pro Cards »

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top