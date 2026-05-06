Youth focus for Abbey Brass

Abbey Brass will be looking to connect with a youthful audience in a new initiative.

Abbey Brass from the Isle of Wight will be reaching out to a new audience with their latest partnership with the Isle of Wight Youth Trust.

It's aimed at attracting younger listeners through the programming of popular music from film, television and musicals at Castlehold Baptist Church, Newport, on Sunday May 17th.

New generation

MD, Phillip Littlemore told 4BR: "This is the first time we've put on a special concert for families and children and we hope to inspire a new generation of youngsters to become interested in brass bands.

There will be some older favourites including music from Harry Potter, The Lion King, Toy Story, Thunderbirds and Wallace & Gromit, but we will also play music from more contemporary children's shows such as Stranger Things, Wednesday and even try our hand at music from KPop Demon Hunters!"

Turn to music

Adding her support to the initiative, Jo Dare, CEO of the IW Youth Trust, which supports young people with youth-led wellbeing and therapeutic care, said: "Our own 2025 census of 1,760 children and young people on the Island showed that over 43% of the participants turn to music when things are hard.

Similar national studies have shown that engaging with music — playing, learning, or listening — is good for their mental health and wellbeing. As a charity we are delighted that Abbey Brass is introducing families to live music with and hope that everyone enjoys the afternoon of favourite theme tunes."

Our own 2025 census of 1,760 children and young people on the Island showed that over 43% of the participants turn to music when things are hard Jo Dare, CEO of the IW Youth Trust

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Free admission

The concert starts at 2.30pm and admission is free, with a retiring collection in aid of the Youth Trust, church and band.