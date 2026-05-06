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BBE appoints Baumann to interim CEO role

Sarah Baumann has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Brass Bands England.

Sarah Baumann
  Sarah Baumann first joined BBE in 2019.

Wednesday, 06 May 2026

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced the appointment of Sarah Baumann as its Interim Chief Executive Officer.

It follows a period of transition leadership following the retirement of previous CEO, Kenny Crookston in January this year, led by Nigel Stevens.

Having joined BBE in 2019, Sarah Baumann has served as its Chief Operating Officer. She played a central role in shaping and delivering the organisation's programmes, partnerships, fundraising activity, and operational development. She also serves as Chair of Trustees at youth music development charity AMP.

Widely respected, she has become a key driving force behind many of BBE's most significant projects and organisational developments, with BBE stating that the appointment reflected, "her exceptional contribution to the organisation and the confidence placed in her leadership by the Board and senior team."

New phase

The appointment also marks what BBE calls "a new phase of development focused on strengthening membership value, growing income streams, expanding partnerships, and increasing national impact across the brass band sector", following a period of job losses and extensive financial challenges, described by the organisation as "not an acceptable position for the future".

This saw Nigel Stevens take on a non-paid interim CEO role, gaining plaudits for his clear strategic leadership working alongside Sarah Baumann as Director of Programme as BBE stated that it was to "reset"its cost base and put in place a new plan for the 2026/27 financial year.

Exciting time

Speaking about her appointment, Sarah Baumann said: "It's a privilege to take on the role at such an important and exciting time for Brass Bands England.

I look forward to working with colleagues, members, partners, and supporters as we continue building a stronger, more connected and sustainable future for brass banding."

Her progression to now stepping into the Interim CEO role is a reflection of both her personal growth and the trust she has earned across the organisation and wider sector. It signals an exciting new chapter for BBEChairperson, Mike Kilroy

Leadership

In welcoming her to the role BBE Chairperson Mike Kilroy added: "Sarah has demonstrated outstanding leadership, commitment, and vision throughout her time at Brass Bands England.

Her progression to now stepping into the Interim CEO role is a reflection of both her personal growth and the trust she has earned across the organisation and wider sector. It signals an exciting new chapter for BBE."

BBE also extended its thanks to Nigel Stevens, adding that he will now lead on the development of BBE's member benefits and commercial value to members and partners.

        

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