Cory to head to Alpine Festival

The Welsh champion will join up with BrassBand Bozen Uberetsch as part of the first Alps Brass Festival.

Welsh champion Cory will head to the Italian Alps later this month to perform in the picturesque city of Bolzano, South Tyrol, as part of the inaugural Alps Brass Festival.

The two day event on the weekend of 23rd & 24th May will see them appear as guests of BrassBand Bozen Uberetsch, one Italy's leading brass ensembles and European Challenge Section Champion in 2023 and 2025.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Italian band as it brings together musicians to celebrate the richness and diversity of brass music in a spectacular Alpine setting.

Showcase

The Alps Brass Festival in Bolzano has gained recognition for showcasing exceptional talent and fostering artistic exchange among brass musicians from around the world — a city renowned for its blend of Italian and Austrian cultural influences.

Speaking about the event, Cory Band Manager Neil Blockey said: "We're incredibly excited and would like to extend our thanks to BrassBand Bozen Uberetsch for the invitation. We're really looking forward to collaborating for what promises to be a truly spectacular weekend of music-making."

In response, Brassband Bozen Uberetsch Band Manager Julius Michael Waldner added: "For years we have looked up to the giants of the brass band movement and aspired to someday share the stage with them. To realize this in the first Alps Brass Festival is a dream come true."

Programmes

The concert programme will feature a 45-minute set from BrassBand Bozen Uberetsch to include 'Siganture' (Van der Roost), 'Embracing Duality' (Vilhelmsen) and 'Excalibur' (van der Roost) followed by Cory performing 'Anno 1920' (Harper), 'Ravelling, Unravelling' (Sparke) and 'Salute to Youth' (Vinter).

The event will culminate in a massed band finale, including 'Tensegrity' by Tobias Psaier.

More information

For more information and tickets are available at: https://bbue.org/de/alps-brass-festival/opening-edition-2026