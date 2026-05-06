Childs to provide recital and masterclass at Elgar International Festival of Brass

Details have been released of the recital and masterclass appearances of the euphonium virtuoso at the forthcoming event in Birmingham.

Details have been released of the recital to be given by euphonium virtuoso David Childs as part of the Elgar International Festival of Brass.

Recital and masterclass

He will give a public recital at 4.00pm in Bradshaw Hall on Sunday 7th June followed by a masterclass at 5.30pm. The recital is supported by Besson and Denis Wick Ltd.

All festival ticket holders will be able to sign up for the free masterclass. Others wishing to attend are requested to complete the registration form as demand for the masterclass will be high.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=VeArfoqCI0W15bd62ZOXhQ_HPZsVLpRHop8AVMt-X0ZUQ0hWQkk1V0ZEUzdNM0NLWkkwTUQzWjhHMi4u

Recital programme:

Zigeunerweisen (Pablo Sarasate)

Hiraeth (Cait Nishimura)

Force of Nature (Peter Graham)

Due Tramonti (Ludovic Einaudi)

Endearing Young Charms (Simon Mantia)

Concerts:

Further details about the festival and the concerts to be given by Black Dyke Band, Brass Band Willebroek, Flowers, Foden's can be found at:

https://www.eifob.org.uk/

