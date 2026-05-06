Brighouse to close Best of Brass series

The British Open champion will provide the final concert of the annual Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

The final concert of the annual Leeds 'Best of Brass' series of concerts held at Pudsey Civic Hall will be undertaken by British Open champion, Brighouse & Rastrick.

It will take place on Saturday 9th May at 7.30pm and will feature the band in easy listening concert mode with music from Berlioz to Gregson, Saint-Saens to Langford.

Soloists

The band's acclaimed stable of soloists will be heard, with contributions from Lucy Cutt, Tom Smith, Paul Haigh and Shaun Crowther.

To find out more go to:

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whats-on/brighouse-and-rastrick-band-q9t1

There is also an interview with the band's flugel player Lucy Cutt at:

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/behind-the-music-with-lucy-cutt-rsn7

Programme:

French Military March (Saint-Saens arr. Hargreaves)

Le Carnaval Romain (Berlioz)

Pater Noster (Lundberg)

Soloist: Lucy Cutt

Cartoon Music (Graham)

Amazing Grace (Catherwood)

Soloist: Tom Smith

Variations on Laudate Dominum (Gregson)

Toccata in D Minor (Bach arr. Farr)

Love Remembered (Kilar arr. Smith)

Soloist: Paul Haigh

A New Kind of Empire (McElligott)

Espana (Chabrier arr. Langford)

Carnival for Bass (Muscroft)

Soloist: Shaun Crowther

New World Fantasy (Langford)