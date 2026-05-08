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Last chord approaches for Eagley and Wormald

The decade long musical partnership of Eagley Band and Chris Wormald will come to an end in July.

Wormald
  Chris has led the band to success on and off the contest stage

Friday, 08 May 2026

        

The musical partnership between Eagley Band and conductor Chris Wormald will come to an end following a final concert appearance together in July.

It will mark the last chord of a 10 year tenure that has seen notable achievements both on and off the contest stage, including three promotions, two National Final appearances, numerous successful concert promotions and the presentation of the King's Award.

Second link

The former Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year and recipient of Mortimer Medal first conducted the band with success from 1989 to 1997, but after a break due to work commitments returned in 2016 with the band in the Third Section.

He subsequently led them to podium finishes at the Butlins Mineworkers' Contest, French Open and North West Area. The band came fifth at the Second Section National Final in 2025.

Given everything

Speaking Eagley Chair Deb Lyons commented, "I'm gutted, but completely understand the reasons and timing. Chris has given everything to Eagley for the last 10 years, maintaining a full and very happy band throughout. Eagley is more than just a band, it's family, so this is the end of an era."

In response, Chris said: "I first became MD in 1989, staying for nine very happy and successful years. I returned in 2016 and it's been an amazing time.

We have maintained a full band for 10 years, selling out all of our concerts, but this Summer is the right time to step aside and pass on a fantastic group of people to someone much younger."

        

TAGS: Eagley Band

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