Abbotts steps down from principal role at Hammonds

Kirsty Abbotts is to step down from the principal cornet seat at Hammonds Band.

Hammonds Band has announced that principal cornet Kirsty Abbotts has stepped down from the role due to changing work commitments.

Finest

Regarded as one of the UK banding movement's finest cornet players, she took on the position in 2021 after 19 years with Carlton Main Frickley, becoming an integral part of the band that has enjoyed considerable success both on and off the contest stage.

That also included further individual accolades — winning the 'Best Soloist' award at the 2021 Yorkshire Area Championships and 2022 Brass in Concert Championships.

Outstanding

The band stated: "During her time in the principal seat, Kirsty provided outstanding leadership, musicianship, and commitment. Her contribution has been greatly valued by players, supporters, and audiences alike."

That was echoed by Musical Director Morgan Griffiths who added: "Kirsty has been a fantastic ambassador for the band and an exceptional principal cornet. While we are naturally disappointed to see her step down, we fully understand the demands of her changing work commitments and wish her every success for the future. She leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes."

The band is now seeking a replacement, with those interested asked to contact the band direct.